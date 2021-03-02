PlayStation Now games in March 2021

The infamous second son

Genre: action, adventure

Entwickler: Sucker Punch Productions

Release date: 2014

The infamous second son It is another great game from the makers The ghost of Tsushima, Sucker punch productions. Like the predecessors of the series, this PlayStation exclusive third-person action adventure takes place in an open world that can be accessed for free. Players play Delsin Rowe, who realizes, after a great fate, that he has the power to manipulate smoke. But any citizen who shows the slightest sign of superpowers is considered a “bioterrorist”. Now it’s up to players to use their special skills and experience how decisions affect the environment and Seattle residents.

too hot

Genre: Action, Fighting Game, Shooter

Developer: Superhot Team

Release date: 2017

With its unique and stylized graphics it provides too hot A breath of fresh air in the first type of shooting. Simple but attractive graphics for too hot Focuses on the essentials: fluid gameplay and cinematic fighting aesthetics. at too hot The lines between well-thought-out strategy and irrepressible chaos become blurred, because time only passes when players take action. There are no survival bars, no tactically placed ammo – just the slow-motion battle in which players maneuver through a hail of bullets.