“If you don’t like simulation, this may not be the game for you.”

Expectations for Cities Skylines 2 were and still are huge and not every aspect could be met. While players enjoy the improvements in road construction, they are frustrated by the performance. The simulation, which is less cartoon-like than before, is also annoying to some people. But the developer seems to have little understanding of the critics.

“In terms of gameplay and simulation, we set goals for the game and achieved them,” Colossal Order CEO Mariina Hallikainen said in a comment on the game’s official forum. “There are definitely issues that we are investigating and fixing, but the overall game experience is what we strive for. Cities: Skylines 2 is the better game compared to the first part. If you don’t like simulation, then maybe this is not the game for you.”

This means that all fundamental changes in the simulation are off the table. It feels better than it did in the first game, which was noticeably limited, but without knowing the mechanics, it’s hard to determine what’s limited and what design can be changed. Aside from the bug fixes, Colossal Order seems to be happy with how things are going.

Cities Skylines 2: Benchmarks after the first patch – are they finally working acceptably?

With that in mind, Halikainen’s comment upset players very quickly. “What an incredibly inappropriate statement for the player base given the state of the game,” one Reddit user wrote. – “Why did the CEO post this? At first I thought the CEO took that line out of context to piss him off, but this is a really weird post on behalf of the CO,” another said.

In order to smooth things over, they quickly backtracked: “I apologize for the wording of my answer above. I wanted to point out that although we do our best to improve the game, we can never please everyone. We fix bugs and improve the game” by combining our visions And the feedback and bug reports we receive from you, from the community.”

She continued: “It’s disappointing that we couldn’t live up to the expectations set by the great marketing campaign and the success of the first game. But working with you is the best part about making games, and together we can make cities.” : Skylines 2 is the best it can be, and I firmly believe that.

Cities Skylines 2 may have gotten off to a somewhat unfortunate start – mainly due to the sometimes meager performance and assets, which intensified the debate about performance. But the potential for a long-lasting game like the first one is certainly there and it’s probably also in the spirit of Paradox, as DLC has likely already been planned for the next ten years. It feels a bit reminiscent of the Cyberpunk 2077 launch.

Sources: Paradox Plaza (1, 2), reddit (1, 2)