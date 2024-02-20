Transforming Olympic and Paralympic sports

The UK's Olympic and Paralympic system is one of the most exceptional in the world, and we are proud of our combined success, enabling sporting moments that enrich lives.

But we know that we need to keep an eye on what's to come and plan ahead. A complex business environment, pressures on leadership, concerns about financial health and related issues, particularly among young people, are some of the challenges facing British Olympic and Paralympic sport.

What is the main layout of the system?

Master planning of the system It is a change agenda developed by leaders of Olympic and Paralympic sport, which seeks to address these issues and identify areas for reform.

In doing so, we will be better positioned to protect our future – and continue to reach, inspire and unite the nation.

What are the main stages of system master planning work?

1. The issue of change – Defining the challenge and identifying reform recommendations (November 2022 – June 2023)

2. Plan for change – Defining the scope of solutions, agreeing on options and identifying resources (July 2023 – December 2024)

3. Implementing change – Implementation of the agreed “System Master Plan” (2025+)

What are the recommendations for change?

Facilitated by UK Sport, British Olympic and Paralympic Sport leaders along with national agencies (Sport England, Sport Wales, Sport Scotland, Sport Northern Ireland) identified the following themes and recommendations for change: