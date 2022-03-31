Former Bundesliga striker Rob Friend is excited about the performance of his Canadian compatriot Alphonso Davies. The Bayern defender is already an icon for the 41-year-old.

Above all, the recent successes of the national team will send a wave of footballing enthusiasm across the country. “Anyone who thought Canada was just an ice hockey country would have missed the last few years here. Qualifying for the World Cup was one of the main themes everywhere, and thousands celebrated in the big cities.”

After ice hockey and basketball, football is now the number three sport in Canada. “We’ve had the Premier League since 2019, and it’s getting better and better. A lot of kids play football, also because ice hockey, for example, is very expensive. Now they finally have role models, and that’s very important.” Players like Davis will have an amazing impact on that.

Siddiq played 29 matches with the Canadian national team. He got two hits there. In Germany, the 41-year-old is best known for his associations with Borussia Mönchengladbach, Hertha Berlin, Eintracht Frankfurt and 1860 Munich.