Golf Business News – England Golf signs Women in Sport declaration

England Golf has signed up to the International Working Group (IWG) on Women and Sport Brighton Declaration plus HelsinkiThis confirms the Board of Directors’ commitment to achieving equality for women and girls in sports and physical activity.

The Declaration is an international treaty that has become a roadmap to support the continued development of a fairer and more equitable system for sport and physical activity, fully inclusive of women and girls.

Those who support the Declaration commit to supporting the ten principles that enable women and girls to safely participate, compete and build careers in sport and physical activity.

After signing the declaration ahead of Golf England's Centenary Dinner and Awards at the Midland Hotel Manchester last Tuesday, Golf England chief executive Jeremy Tomlinson said: “This is a truly momentous occasion. Having launched the Respect in Golf movement last year We reaffirm our focus on encouraging the participation of everyone and anyone in the game of golf. Our passion and dedication to promoting golf as an inclusive sport is unwavering, as is supporting the participation of women and girls in every way possible.

“Becoming a signatory to the Declaration is a declaration of our belief in English golf and our commitment to inspiring a culture that enables and values ​​the full participation of women in every aspect of sport and physical activity.”

In 2014, on the twentieth anniversary of its original founding, the Brighton Declaration was updated by the International Working Group to become the Brighton Plus Helsinki Declaration, to better reflect the changing landscape, including major developments in international politics, while maintaining its founding principles. . So far, more than 600 global organizations have signed the treaty.

IAG General Secretary, Lisa O’Keefe, said: “It was fantastic that England Golf had signed the Brighton Declaration as well as Helsinki, strengthening their commitment to supporting women and girls involved in golf.

“Their Respect in Golf framework aims to make golf more inclusive in England by creating cultural change with a focus on making women and girls feel welcome and included. Their framework aligns with the principles of our internationally recognized Declaration, and they join the likes of the RFU Football, the LTA and the Olympic Committee of Montenegro as new signatories to this treaty.

“We look forward to working with England Golf to further highlight their drive towards gender equality, with a view to inspiring other governing bodies looking to make similar changes in their sport.”