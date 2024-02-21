Pan American Games: USA wins gold and Olympic berth – Sports – News

Santiago de Chile/CHL – You did it! For Team USA, the dream of the 2024 Olympics in Paris is not over yet, but is entering its hot phase. After several failed attempts, you are now there and all the cards have been reshuffled.

United States show jumpers competed at the Pan American Games in Santiago de Chile with the best lineup: MacLean Ward on top horse Contagios, Carl Cook on Caracol de la Roque, Kent Farrington on Landon, and Laura Kraut on top horse Dorado.





Medalists in team competition: USA ahead of Canada and Brazil. Photo: FEI/Shannon Brinkman



Silver went to the team from Canada: Tiffany Foster for Vigor (by VDL Group Zagreb), Mario Deslauriers for Emerson, Amy Millar for Truman, and Beth Underhill for Nika VD Bishop. Bronze went to Brazil.





An incredibly emotional celebration from Stephane de Freitas Barça at Chevaux Primavera Imperio. Photo: FEI/Shannon Brinkman



The Samba Nation team was able to celebrate once again in the individual show jumping competition. Here is a believer Stefan de Freitas Barça on Chevaux Primavera Imperio Egipcio won the gold medal. On the other hand, silver and bronze winners Kent Farrington and McLean Ward had some issues about giving up the gold, but were happy with their medals. This fourth place finish from Laura Kraut underscored the very strong collective performance of the USA.



