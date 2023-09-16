tiny11 23H2 with more features and bug fixes

Developer NTDEV caused a stir at the beginning of the year with its tiny version of Windows 11. With tiny11, the operating system has been lightened with many functions, services and programs and shrunk so much that it can run in the graphics card’s memory. NTDEV has now released a new version of “Lightweight OS” that fixes several issues and introduces new features.

Tiny11 is now also equipped with the Xbox Identity Provider

One of the new features that tiny11 gets with the new update 23H2 is, according to the developer, “full compatibility of tiny11 with most Windows components.” In addition, an OSD generator script is now available with which users can create their own tiny11 variants. With 23H2, the Xbox Identity Provider is also supported in Winz. This means that users can now use games from the Microsoft Store in addition to other Xbox functions.

Despite the new features, the developer seems to be sticking to the idea that tiny11 delivers “what users need, when they need it.” Official images of the new update 23H2 show how a user gets additional Windows apps from the Windows Store, installs additional components via the Windows Control Panel, uses Windows Update or plays Xbox games.

NTDEV recently showed off a tech demo in which a modified tiny11 device runs on a system with just 176MB of RAM. The developer described his work with the following: “Intensive trial and error to figure out the drivers and services that were absolutely necessary to run Windows 11 was the main activity necessary to get it running. Even things like the drive interface used were taken into account.”

source: Tom’s devices



