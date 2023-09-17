Old mobile phone users beware: WhatsApp is imminent

Homepage consumer

from: Felina Wilner

Messenger service announces a new update. If it has been a long time since your last smartphone purchase, you may be affected by the discontinuation of WhatsApp.

Kassel – On October 24, 2023, a new WhatsApp update will sort out older devices, according to Meta in the FAQ section of the messenger. These precautions are important for safety and functionality reasons.

Android users beware: these forms are at risk of being shut down by WhatsApp

Meta regularly checks its application area – in January, Apple’s mobile phones were also affected by the shutdown of WhatsApp. This time this affects Android devices running the version called “Jelly Bean” from Android 4.1 to 4.4. The recently launched Android 13 version made headlines due to accidental emergency calls. It is not surprising then that versions of the 4 Series, which are more than ten years old, are gradually being outdone by current technology standards. The following mobile phones are affected by the closure of the WhatsApp application:

Samsung Galaxy Ace Plus

Xiaomi Mi 2s

Lenovo S890

LG Optimus L7

Huawei Ascend G525

It’s unlikely that many people will be affected by this setting: versions from 2013 and older are installed on less than one percent of devices, according to recently published Google data. However: Maybe they store such an old cell phone so that they are equipped in case they lose their first cell phone or other emergencies? If you are relying on WhatsApp, you need to retool yourself technically.

DsiN teaches: WhatsApp reasons

“Safe Germany on the Net”, a digital compass and non-profit organization under the auspices of the Federal Ministry of the Interior, explains the actions of the American company: “With the lack of security updates, criminals can access personal data via newly discovered vulnerabilities in WhatsApp or cause a cell phone to crash.” ” With older mobile phones, it is advisable to avoid applications that are not needed urgently.

WhatsApp discontinued on older devices: Meta stops supporting Android 4.1 to 4.4. (Avatar) © IMAGO/Rouzbeh Fouladi

When making a new purchase, the training program recommends that consumers “pay attention not only to the technical specifications, but also to how frequently security updates to the operating system installed in the cell phone are made and, above all, for how long they are provided. For security reasons, the US Secret Service also recommends turning off your smartphone regularly .