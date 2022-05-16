Android Auto gets a new user interface design

Google has fixed Android Auto in the car. With the new design, the controls should also be improved.
The basics in brief
- Google has overhauled the design of Android Auto.
- Split screen is now possible for all display sizes.
The Google About a new design for Android Auto. The in-vehicle system has completely revised its user interface.
With the update wants The Google special focus on The most important functions Location: navigation, media and communications. These are the features most used by drivers.
Android Auto wants to increase productivity
In general, the goal is to increase the productivity and efficiency of the vehicle. That’s why he surrenders The Google Contextual Suggestions Assistant. It is relatively easy to share access time with friends or reply messages are crafted automatically. The system is supposed to produce musical suggestions.
The trailer shows the new features of Android Auto.
With the update, you can split screen in Android Auto on any screen – regardless of size. So you have to No longer returns to start menuTo navigate to the desired target application. The goal is to get the driver’s eyes off the road as little as possible.
