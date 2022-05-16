Red Dead Redemption 2: PS5 and Xbox Series X owners are excited about this leak

PS5 May 16, 2022 at 2:51 pm Red Dead Redemption 2 is set to receive an update for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, a leak reveals. You can find out what that means and how to classify a rumor here.

Red Dead Redemption 2 can still get the PS5 version. (Source: Rockstar screenshot)

A leaker claims that a next generation update is coming.

The message has been deleted but there is still hope.

It’s possible that Rockstar Games will be making next generation updates as well Red Dead Redemption 2 for new consoles PS5 And Xbox Xbox X Posted, the leaker also reveals.

The leaker “AccountNgt” was asked on Twitter if such an update would appear. The response was, “It’s coming.” The tweet has since been deleted, but game portal Screenrant recorded the message.

Unfortunately, AccountNgt has not provided any additional information about this forecast, such as the release date.

Leaker had already predicted correctly



However, the leaker was correct in previous predictions, for example about Hogwarts Legacy, Star Wars Eclipse and Sony’s acquisition of Bungie. Perhaps the rumors will soon become a reality.

After all, publisher Take-Two is supposed to reveal game news and upcoming updates at a financial conference on May 16 – Maybe also for GTA 6.

Should there be a next generation update or file PS5 or Xbox Series X / S version as in GTA 5then you can look forward to better graphics and optionally better frame rate.