WhatsApp Channels: A new function similar to Telegram channels

WhatsApp offers public channels called “Channels” all over the world, which are similar to Telegram channels. With WhatsApp channels, celebrities, companies and sports clubs can inform their members and followers. However, communication is one-way and looks more like status updates than conversations.

These channels have already been tested in Singapore and Colombia and are now available in 150 countries, including Switzerland. According to the “heise online” website, it is described as a streaming service and is separate from private chats. Unlike private chats, they are not end-to-end encrypted.

The reason for this is that it aims to attract a wide target group. There is a directory where users can search for WhatsApp channels and see which ones are currently popular. Followers can only interact with channel messages using emojis, and admins can change messages. However, they will be permanently deleted after 30 days.

Some notable channels in Germany are Borussia Dortmund and Korektiv. There are also automatic links to the channel when you share messages from it. There are similar functions on Instagram and WhatsApp that provide status messages to individuals that are end-to-end encrypted.