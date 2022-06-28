Soul Matrix presented in the detailed video

About two months before the official release, Atlus developers released a new gameplay video for the upcoming role-playing game “Soul Hackers 2”. With the Soul Matrix we offer another advantage of spin-offs this time.

As early as February this year, the Japanese developer studio “Soul Hackers 2” announced the continuation of work on the role-playing game “Soul Hackers 2”.

As the name suggests, we are dealing with a sequel to the episodic part released for Sega Saturn and later also for Nintendo 3DS. About two months before the official release, Atlus released a comprehensive new video for “Soul Hackers 2”, which is over ten minutes long and goes into detail about the “Soul Matrix”.

Since the video in question was only published in a Japanese version with English subtitles, proper language skills are of course mandatory.







What is the Soul Matrix all about?

The Soul Matrix is ​​an area accessible through the Aion Home Base. Dungeons are open to you here, each connected to a different member of your party. These dungeons represent the mental states of their party members.

The better you get to know your fellow warriors, the higher your spirit level, which in turn will expand the opening of the respective dungeon. By successfully completing vision missions, you can learn more details about the backstory of your characters. In addition, so-called Aion commands can be unlocked in the “Soul Matrix”, which Atlus would like to deal with at a later time.

More Soul Pirates 2 news:

Soul Hackers 2 will be released on August 26, 2022 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

