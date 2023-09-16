Adobe Firefly is now commercially available

Adobe is releasing a generative AI called Firefly for commercial use. Users can use Firefly in Creative Cloud, Adobe Express, and Experience Cloud.

Adobe has completed the beta phase of its Firefly AI model and released it for commercial use. Firefly is now integrated into Adobe Express, Creative Cloud, and Experience Cloud applications, the company announced Thursday. The commercial edition also includes the new Firefly web app, which creative minds can use to access Photoshop, Illustrator, and Express workflows.

Another innovation is the introduction of the “Generative Credits” payment model. Credits are tokens that users can redeem to create photos and videos with text prompts, as mentioned. Credits are available for paid versions of Photoshop, Illustrator, Adobe Express, and Firefly.

Adobe GenStudio for Business

With Adobe GenStudio, Adobe is also offering an app that enables companies to optimize their content supply chain using Firefly AI, while continuing to advertise. By connecting to Creative Cloud, Firefly, Express, and Experience Cloud, creative departments can create and deliver new and changing content more quickly.

This article first appeared on Network Week.