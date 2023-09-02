A simple Armored Core 6 pro tip that will help beginners

Homepage life games

from: Joost Rademacher

Divides

A simple Armored Core 6 pro tip that should help beginners © From Software / Bandai Namco Entertainment (Montage)

Armored Core 6 is too difficult for many beginners – as you’d expect from From Software. Many people ignore an important feature.

TOKYO – Whenever From Software releases a new game, discussions are sure to arise about how difficult it is. Even Armored Core 6 can’t avoid this tired tradition, as many new players fail their first boss fights. But there’s a simple solution to the difficulty problem, says one established Souls pro.



You can read more about the simple tip for Armored Core 6 here.

More on this topic Basic armor 6 isn’t that difficult? Advice from a professional makes everything easier

In the community surrounding software games Iron pineapple Family name and supplies. The YouTuber has been fully committed to Souls games and Soulslikes for years. Armored Core 6 is a completely different beast from its sister games, but if it says “from software” on the cover, it means Iron pineapple Right in front. Accordingly, he also has some important ideas for new players.