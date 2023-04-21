The famous hacker group Lockbit is working on Mac ransomware

Cybersecurity experts have discovered ransomware targeting Macs. Lockbit hacker group is said to be behind the malware. However, users of Apple computers need not worry – for now.

The Lockbit hacker group appears to be working on Mac ransomware. These reports “the record” Quoting several cyber security experts. Accordingly, the malware is said to run specifically on Apple computers with silicon processors that Apple itself develops. The malware is said to have first appeared in November 2022. It is also said to be the first time that a known hacker group has released malware targeting Macs.

However, according to Infosec’s Patrick Wardle, the copy currently in circulation contains an invalid certificate. Even if it is downloaded to a Mac computer, it cannot be played like this. “So Mac users have nothing to fear right now,” says Wardle. And The Register talks about half-finished malware.

