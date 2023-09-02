In a tough race against Crota, Elysium secured its fourth world title

When in Destiny 2, the world’s first race in the “Crota’s End” raid.“ As it began, many expected it wouldn’t be long before the first players crossed the finish line in what was considered a blowout. But it was a really tough competitive situation that made it exciting for everyone. Destiny’s editorial team tells you how long it took and who won.

What is raid racing? Last night, the old Destiny 1 raid “Crota’s End” celebrated its return in Destiny 2. It started at 7:00 PM and Bungie has changed a lot, especially regarding the difficulty level of the raid.

The Crotta and its encounters turned out to be a tough race that generated excitement for all participants, including spectators.

The winning team had to defeat the Crota’s End raid twice, once in Competitive mode and once in Challenge mode, which wasn’t that easy.

The leading teams failed several times and in the end there was only 1 minute and 5 seconds between first and second places.

However, at 1:03 AM, Bunji announced: “Like father, like son. The reign of Crota is over.”

Destiny 2: End of Crota, Season 22 Legacy Raid

Elysium achieves its first world win in 2023

These are the winners: Saltagreppo and Clan Elysium captured the world’s number one belt for the fourth time by defeating Crota. This makes them one of the best clans in the entire history of Destiny 2 and they have won Day 1 in the Glass Chamber, Disciple Oath, King’s Fall, and now also Crota’s End.

They were only beaten by the Hard in the Paint clan in the Root of Nightmares raid in 2023.

How long did the raid last? Surprisingly long. Some players were expecting a fast race because the raid wasn’t actually particularly challenging. But Bungie wanted to experience how difficult the raid could be in a single day. And so the race became difficult.

The winning team crossed the finish line at 12:51 a.m., taking 5 hours and 51 minutes to beat Crota twice.

Saltagrippo and his squad from Elysium shortly before the final victory over the Crota

This is how difficult the head-to-head race between the elites of destiny was

The Crota race was one of the most exciting raid races seen in Destiny in a long time.

It started promptly at 7:00 PM. In addition to Clan Elysium with Saltagreppo, Clan All the Players and Clan Math Class were also with Datto at the start. Datto had taken a break from Destiny recently, but he didn’t want to miss this revival and finally triumph.

Before the players jumped into the abyss, they found the ominous “Crail of Light.” It’s not the only change Bungie has made in this Destiny 1 raid.

At around 7:41 PM, players realize that the knights on the other side facing the bridge are heroes with huge health bars that mean “Welcome to Destiny 2 Crota!” All teams had to fight hard to survive.

Just before 9:00pm, the teams were able to defeat Air Ut after taking a long time to figure out how the match would go. All players made it through first.

Meanwhile, Destiny 2 also attracted a lot of attention on Twitch. After word spread about how exciting the Crota Race was, Destiny 2 moved to the top Twitch viewership behind Just Chatting and Starfield with 279,000.

However, the numbers are still lower than the world’s first brand new Lightfall raid titled “Root of Nightmares” as of early 2023. At the time, the number of concurrent viewers was peaking at 520,000.

279,000 viewers wanted to see Crota perform in Destiny 2 in 2023

After several squads managed to catch up to Crota, it soon became clear: the son of Oryx could now be harmed by more than just the wielder’s sword. After that, it was just a matter of who did the most damage and quietly and calmly coordinate within the team. At Elysium, there is no problem with an experienced, well-coordinated team that knows each other.

All players in addition to Elysium tried all kinds of DPS options with Linear Fusion Rifles, Rocket Launchers, and Divinity. As the race progressed, Crotta continued to prove a formidable opponent. His life bar is surprisingly high and all teams struggle to even reach the second damage phase. Brutal combat, but also tough in real competitive mode.

At 10:14 PM, Clan Elysium defeated Crota at the last second and became the first team to go into orbit after the first round of competition.

Now the real challenge of the world’s first race begins. Teams had to complete the raid again, completing a secret challenge in each match.

Crota proved to be a worthy opponent in Destiny 2 – he put up a tough fight

The Elysium team made an important discovery during their second visit to the bridge at approximately 10:32 PM, as they muted their communications to prevent others from adopting their strategy. Meanwhile, ATides and his team were able to catch up with a mix of the Sigh, Respire, and Passion clans.

At approximately 00:00 Elysium returned to Crota. But they had problems. Crota did not want to die and the team fought relentlessly. He also kept some quirks from Destiny 1 and moved himself out of the team’s reach. Some things don’t change even in nine years. Her final boss fight failed twice, which made it even more interesting. Because that gave other teams time to catch up.

At 12:45 a.m., the two teams were nearly even. Elysium and the aTides team were neck and neck.

After almost 6 hours, Team Saltagreppo Crota won the final challenge at 00:51 AM and were therefore just over a minute faster than Team Tides.

Shortly thereafter, at 1:03 AM, Bungie confirmed that everything was fine and awarded Clan Elysium its fourth and first world win.

Congratulations to Team Elysium on their impressive and exciting win in a tough race against Crota.

This is how long it took compared to other world first raids:

In “Garden of Redemption” 2019, the final boss fell after 6 hours and 13 minutes.

The first day of 2021’s raid on the “Glass Room” was completed in 1 hour and 43 minutes.

The Witch Queen’s Disciple Oath raid in March 2022 took 7 hours and 14 minutes.

Oryx, Crota’s father, was defeated after 5 hours in the August 2022 Legacy Raid “King’s Fall”.

The Lightfall raid “Root of Nightmares” in March 2023 was completed after 2 hours and 25 minutes.

When does competition mode end? All players who do not want to play the raid in competitive mode will have to be patient. Bungie will leave the mode active for 48 hours. So you can only play the raid in normal mode as of Sunday evening from 7:00pm.

However, the raid can also be interesting for some players in competitive mode, especially if you are haunted by the eternal bad luck of the loot god with the external raid. Because whoever defeats Crota within 48 hours will be guaranteed to own the new exo raid “Necrochasm” without any exceptions or reservations.

Anyone can get into the new Destiny 2 raid, you just have to be good enough

Have you watched the race or perhaps participated in it yourself? So please tell us in the comments how difficult the raid will be in 2023 and what you think of Saltagreppo and Clan Elysium’s renewed victory.