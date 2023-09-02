Report from Xeit: Instagram and TikTok are most popular among Gen Z

Xeit’s latest GenZ report provides insight into Gen Z behavior and preferences when it comes to smartphone use, online activities, and more. TikTok and Instagram are especially popular.

The GenZ 2023 report is based on an assessment of active cell phone use activities of Swiss adolescents and young adults. By analyzing the digital habits of this generation, trends and developments have been identified that could be of great interest to marketers and communications professionals.

The report provides answers to various questions. What platforms do Generation Z use most often? What social media apps do you prefer? What is the importance of communicating via email for this generation?

Social media is very popular among young people

A key aspect of the report is the finding that young people spend a lot of time with their favorite devices. On average about 4 hours and 45 minutes per day. Generation Z spends 54% of their total weekly smartphone usage time on social media platforms. Instagram and TikTok are the most popular.

Online gaming is on the rise

In addition to social media, Generation Z is increasingly using online gaming as a popular form of leisure time. The study also shows that teens and young adults will be online almost constantly in 2023. This highlights the importance of a strong digital presence for businesses to engage with Generation Z.

the GenZ 2023 Report Available as a PDF document and provides a comprehensive overview of the most important findings and trends. Marketers, communications professionals and businesses can benefit from detailed information to successfully adapt their strategies and effectively reach their target groups.

Based on screenshots of actual cell phone usage statistics for participants aged 13 to 23, Xeit assessed screen time and real smartphone usage. Screenshots of usage activities regularly submitted by study participants show average weekly screen time and usage time for various apps over a total period of four weeks. Xeit Agency leads this study Since 2020.