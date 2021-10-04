Three leaked prototypes are expected to appear in January 2022

There are new rumors surrounding Nvidia’s lineup of graphics cards. Twitter user “Hongxing 2020“He wants to find out that Nvidia will launch three new models at the beginning of next year. On the one hand, this will be it Geforce RTX 3090 Super, Updated version of the flagship with GA102. On the other hand, it is an updated Turing mid-tier RTX 2060 with double the 12 GB memory. Last but not least, there is talk of the RTX 3070 Ti, which is getting a memory upgrade to 16GB.

It is still not clear if there will be more updates for other models. In any case, information about other GPUs is missing. according to Video Cards It’s possible that Nvidia has been planning this for another period of time or nothing at all, as the RTX 3070 Ti and 3080 Ti have already been introduced in the past few months.

Goodbye low graphics memory?

Recently, the leaker “kopite7kimi” gave Insights into key data for Nvidia’s entire super series. These include the RTX 3060 Super, 3070 Super, 3080 Super, and 3090 Super. Videocardz suspects that with the release of the Super series as an update to the vanilla/Ti models, Nvidia will draw a line under memory sizes that fall in the sub-8 GB range. This is also the direct response to rival AMD, which has published or will deploy the Radeon RX 6600 XT and later the RX 6600 with 8 GiByte. Both companies (Nvidia and AMD) are said to have avoided releasing graphics cards that have less than 8GB of memory.

Suitable for this: Geforce rumors: RTX 40 from October 2022, RTX 30 Super from January 2022

those: Video CardsAnd Twitter

