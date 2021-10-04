These are the minimum requirements for your PC

The major update for Windows 11 will be distributed gradually as of October 5, 2021. Now the big question arises: is my old PC compatible with the new OS? We explain.

With Windows 11 Microsoft has slightly increased the minimum requirements compared to Windows 10. Among other things, a little more RAM than previously expected, and 32-bit hardware platforms are no longer available, even if 32-bit software is still supported . In addition, some processors fall from the official support network.





Windows 11: What are the minimum hardware requirements?

instead of one so far or 2 GB of RAM, which was necessary for 32 or 64-bit systems, now at least four GB of RAM is required to install Windows 11. The CPU must be 64-bit According to Microsoft A clock with a capacity of at least one gigahertz and containing two or more cores. According to Microsoft, the screen must have a diagonal of more than nine inches (eight bits per color channel) with a resolution of at least 720 pixels. As of January 2013, Microsoft will also require a front camera for all Windows 11 devices — except for desktop computers.

The required memory is increased from 16 GB for 32-bit or 20 GB for 64-bit operating systems to 64 GB. DirectX 12 or later must also be supported with the WDDM 2.0 driver. With the system firmware, UEFI must be activated in the BIOS and the Trusted Platform Module (TPM or fTPM 2.0) must be available in version 2.0. In some cases, the TPM must be activated in the BIOS or updated from version 1.2 to 2.0 before the new operating system can be supported. Relevant information about compatible devices and update process should be provided by respective manufacturers such as Dell, Lenovo, etc.





No TPM 2.0, no Windows 11

The first generation of TPM chip was announced back in 2013 According to David Weston, Head of Operating System Security at Microsoft Found in computers by default at least since 2015. Chip Must according to Weston Among other things, it helps improve the security level of Windows 11. Among other things, it secures data bus encryption or locks the screen from attackers. In addition, the Secure Core PC module provides greater protection against UEFI BIOS tampering, according to Microsoft. In other words: it is supposed to help defend against ransomware that invades entire computer networks and encrypt entire databases.

To test whether your computer is compatible with Windows 11, you can use the Microsoft Computer Health Check app Medical examination draw in . If TPM 2.0 is not activated, the tool will tell you that your computer is not compatible, even though there are enough hardware. You can find all the details about Windows 11 hardware requirements In a PDF documentWhich is actually aimed at OEM. Since Microsoft health check is not necessarily the best solution, we also provide you with a third-party tool Why don’t you win 11 Nearby areas.

Windows 11 requires at least 7th generation Intel chips

Even if Microsoft is generally talking about a 1 GHz CPU with one or two cores on the surface, some older processors are no longer supported. While Windows 10 still comes with 5th generation CPUs. Intel CorporationThe Jaguar Generation (5000) and AMD chipsets can be used, and newer models need Windows 11. According to Microsoft, regardless of the mentioned system equipment, an 8th generation Intel chip (Kaby Lake Refresh, 8000 series) or AMD Zen must be installed Plus or later (2000 series). The exceptions are some 7th generation Intel models.

Despite its age, Microsoft has identified the Intel Core X series, Xeon W series, and Core 7820HQ processor as compatible with Windows 11 after further investigation. For the latter, though, the company has additional requirements: “Only select devices that are delivered with up-to-date drivers based on DCH design principles (declarative applications, components, hardware support) can install the update. This also includes Microsoft Surface Studio 2. Your expensive All-In-One should not initially receive the update when the new Windows version is announced in June.

Microsoft does not see an expansion of compatible AMD CPUs: “After careful analysis of the first generation of AMD Zen processors in collaboration with AMD, we have come to the conclusion that the list of supported CPUs has not been expanded,” Came in a statement

Microsoft provides overviews of compatible chips from the three manufacturers:

For some users, the new requirements will likely be realistic and you will have to buy a new PC if they absolutely want to upgrade to Windows 11.

Microsoft promises an update to Windows 11 for these Surface devices:

Surface Laptop 3

Surface Laptop 4

Surface Book 2 (maybe not for all models)

Surface Book 3

Surface Pro 7

Surface Pro 7 Plus

Surface Pro X

Surface Laptop Go

Surface Go 2

This is one of the first Windows 11 devices Surface Go 3, which will be launched on October 5. Surface Pro 8 appears in two weeks, also with the new operating system it worked previously. Other manufacturers such as Asus, Dell, HP, and Lenovo have announced their first Windows 11 laptops. On specially created information pages, they also show which devices in their product line will receive the update to Windows 11:





Windows 11 Home Edition: Is an Internet connection required?

There are also other requirements: To install Windows 11 Home Edition, an Internet connection and a Microsoft account are required to complete device setup the first time you use the device, according to the manufacturer.

It should also be noted that when deactivating Windows 11 Home in S mode, an Internet connection is also required. With the Pro version, you can choose to perform the installation without internet access. Microsoft advises that Internet access is required for all versions of Windows 11 in order to perform updates and to download and use certain functions.

The software company justified the new minimum high requirements in a blog post in June and stated that the new Windows 11 has been designed and developed as a complete “Experience Pack”. “We need minimal system requirements that allow us to customize software and hardware to keep up with people’s expectations and needs and harness the true value and performance of PC to deliver the best experiences now and in the future.”

Windows 11 for older PCs – installation is possible, but …

If you still want to install Windows 11 on an old and already incompatible PC, you can, according to Microsoft. However, the whole thing has one or the other. On the other hand, the user has to do it as an ISO file Implementation ofWho preferred Microsoft as an insider preview on File Advance support page.

Another issue is that Microsoft reserves the right not to provide manually configured and physically inappropriate systems with other updates via the Windows Update system built into the operating system. At least that’s what the company explains to the magazine the edge. Outdated systems without critical patches can pose a security risk. In order to keep the system updated and secure on old computers, manual work is necessary every time to make new updates. Because Microsoft regularly provides new ISO files with the latest content updates for previous Windows versions. Not appropriate.

In the end, Microsoft advises against updating computers that are not officially supported: among Windows Insider computers, those that did not meet the minimum requirements had more than 52 percent of kernel crashes (blue screens) than those that did meet the requirements. Compatible official PCs also provide a “99.8 percent crash-free experience” that is effectively managed by OEMs and IHVs through up-to-date driver update management, according to the manufacturer. Moreover, the probability of an app crashing on unsupported devices is 17 percent higher, while first-party apps will crash 43 percent more.





Incompatible PCs will keep support for Windows 10 until 2025

So if your PC is not fully compatible with Windows 11, Microsoft Windows 10 support until October 14, 2025. However, it’s not clear how many major updates Microsoft will release for Windows 10 over the next four years. Standing later this year At least update 21H2 NS.

Windows 11 is currently available for installation through the Windows Insider Program. From October 5 The manufacturer wants to start bringing the update to new models and in batches for compatible PCs running Windows 10. Rolling out as a free one Upgrade for compatible Windows 10 PCs must be completed by mid-2022.

Due to the high hardware requirements, Microsoft and its hardware partners may face a lucrative deal by the planned expiration date of Windows 10. At least according to expert estimates, about 1.3 billion computers running Windows 10 are currently in use. Hundreds of millions of these devices have not been able to Show green light to switch to Windows 11 when checking through the PC Health app. These computers should be replaced by 2025. Microsoft Windows licensing fees generate $25 in revenue.