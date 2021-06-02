Xiaomi offers to charge the phone in just 8 minutes

Xiaomi introduces a new battery charging technology. In a new video, the company charges a large battery in less than ten minutes.
- Xiaomi shows a full battery charge in eight minutes.
- Another technique that appears without cables takes about a quarter of an hour.
There is hardly a feature for mobile phones that has not improved significantly in recent years. This also includes the charging process, by which Chinese manufacturers focus strongly.
xiaomi too Follow this trend He has just provided an exciting insight. The company is open on Monday morning Twitter Post a video on this topic.
The cell phone with a 4000 mAh battery is fully charged in eight (!) minutes. This battery size is approximately the same as its size Iphone 12 Pro Max or Samsung Galaxy s 21 5G network.
The battery is half full in about three minutes. Ten percent is achieved after 44 seconds. The device is charged with 200 watts.
Xiaomi wirelessly charges your cell phone in fifteen minutes
Xiaomi is also showing off a 120W wireless charging process. It takes about 15 minutes to fully charge the battery.
The custom Mi 11 Pro from our company was used for the presentation. It is currently unclear when the technology will be of benefit to end consumers.
