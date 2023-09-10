This is how Vettel’s return to Red Bull took place

Sebastian Vettel was a Red Bull Formula star at the Nürburgring.

Vettel returns to the Nurburgring circuit! In 2013, the four-time Formula 1 World Champion won his home race at Eifel, and now Sebastian Vettel is back on the track with an RB7 from his second World Championship season in 2011 and celebrated by nearly 60,000 Red Bull Formula fans. Nürburgring.

“I feel like I’m in a time capsule,” Heppenheimer said. “So many memories come back. Everything fits together here today – including the fact that we are now using synthetic fuels, ie CO2 neutral fuels.

Sebastian Vettel. Credit: Red Bull Content Pool

Vettel took the legendary Nordschleife under the wheels of Formula 1, albeit at a slow pace, but with a clear mission: “Motorsport is my great passion and I want to preserve this sport. The fuel can be produced synthetically and used as an alternative fuel. And this may not be the only solution, but it is part From the solution. It’s important that we all realize that we have to do something. And the best thing is that you don’t feel any different in the car, it’s just as fun.”

Jos Verstappen was also present on the famous racetrack just below Nürburg. The father of current Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen was driving a Ford Supervan 4.2 over the Müllenbach Loop. Former DTM boss Gerhard Berger has brought his 1995 Formula 1 Ferrari back to life.

Sebastian Vettel. Credit: Red Bull Content Pool

Former Formula 1 star David Coulthard stepped in on short notice in place of the injured Daniel Ricciardo and also allowed him to drive the 2012 Red Bull RB8 around the Nordschleife with Vettel in tow. “I feel very proud to be able to drive here with Sebastian and in front of a great crowd,” he says.

