Basketball World Cup: Secrets of our Champions | sports

Just another step towards your big dream!

Sunday (2:40pm, MagentaSport and ZDF) The German basketball team will face Serbia in the World Cup final in Manila.

Battle of nerves against the United States This video is a history of German sports Source: Magenta Sports

Victory – and the generation surrounding Dennis Schroder (29 years old) becomes immortal.

The German giant was not even able to win a title with Dirk Nowitzki (45). During his reign, he won World Cup bronze (2002) and European Championship silver (2005).

Who are our heroes who have emerged from the tournament undefeated so far?

BamS introduces our twelve giants and the national coach – and reveals their secrets.

Gordon Herbert

Gordon Herbert (64): The Canadian is a big ice hockey fan. In his speeches to the team, he often refers to Canada’s national sport. He understands German perfectly, but only answers questions in English. His son Daniel is an assistant coach at BBL Crailsheim.

Dennis Schroeder

Dennis Schröder (29 years old, Club: Toronto Raptors, Caps: 78): He was one of the first professional basketball players to film his own documentary on YouTube. Cameras follow him and his family everywhere. He owns real estate in several German cities. Recently, he launched his own perfume.

National player Dennis Schroeder Photography: Michael Conroy/DPA

Franz Wagner

Franz Wagner (22, Orlando Magic, 27): Reads books to relax. Even on the couch when the physical therapists are taking care of him. During the World Cup, he read “Wild,” a book about hiking through California. There is currently a surfing book coming out. Moritz and Franz’s father is called Axel Schulz.

Moritz Wagner

Moritz Wagner (26, Orlando Magic, 27): He had the nickname “Swagner” during his time in college at Michigan, a play on words between “swag” (cool charisma) and Wagner. He owns flip-flops decorated with the title. He provides the music on the team bus (most recently Gala’s “Freed from Desire”) and the good mood in the locker room. He is considered a trash talker on the team.

Daniel Theis

Daniel Theis (31, Indiana Pacers, 67): He is the team’s biggest soccer fan and loves Wolfsburg. He visits the training ground at least once a year. Due to FC’s loss to Wolfsburg, DBB’s team doctor (who comes from Cologne) had to complete a training session in a VfL shirt.

Read also

Isaac Bonga

Isaac Bonga (23, Bayern Munich, 33): The guy with the crazy hair colours. In Asia, he dyed his hair blonde. However, pink was his favorite color. He announced in the preliminary round that he would change his hair color during the World Cup. Will that happen before the final?

Niels Giffey

Nils Giffe (32, Bayern Munich, 106): Born in Berlin, he studied economics at the prestigious American university UConn. He won two championships with the basketball team. He is the nephew of the former mayor of Berlin, Franziska Giffe. I had problems with my feet during preparation and was worried about participating in the World Cup.

Andrew Obst

Andreas Obst (27, Bayern Munich, 65): He is the biggest Star Wars fan in the team. He knows all the movies, books and series. He received a Star Wars sign from his girlfriend Ines during the preliminary round in Okinawa. He no longer has a laser sword.

Andreas Obst in the semi-final against the USA Photograph: Michael Conroy/AP

Maodo le

Maudo Lu (30, Olympia Milano, 95): he is the son of the artist Elvira Bach (72). Because of him, she began incorporating the motifs of basketball into her art. Lamine writes on his shoes before matches in memory of his brother, who died shortly before the start of the 2019 World Cup.

Johannes Voigtmann

Johannes Voigtmann (30, Olimpia Milano, 107): He was under contract with CSKA Moscow when Russia invaded Ukraine. I didn’t want to continue playing in Russia, so he got into the car with his dachshund and drove about 2,500 kilometers back to Germany.

Johannes Thiemann

Johannes Thiemann (29, Alba Berlin, 80): He was a football player in his youth. At the age of 14, he was two meters tall, and doctors said he could reach 2.15 metres. So he took hormones to stop growth. Today its length is 2.05 metres.

Read also

Justus Holatz

Justus Holatz (22, Anadolu Efes, 38): Promoted to the BBL with Hamburg Towers in 2019. He enjoyed his time at the promotion party and then spent the night in the sauna. He was a talented football player of FC St. Pauli in his youth. His brother Jacob was also a professional basketball player and is now Towers’ fitness coach.

David Kramer

David Kremer (26, Cofirán Granada, 27): Prepared for the World Cup in the USA with a personal coach. He plays a little bit in Asia. But that doesn’t stop him from playing music during his fitness sessions. It is for this reason that the team’s nickname is “DJ Crispy”.