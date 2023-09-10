Victory over Serbia: Germany is the world basketball champion

The dream of winning the World Cup came true: German basketball players dominated the final against Serbia and were crowned world champions for the first time in history. September 10, 2023 | 01:43 minutes

The feeling is perfect: Germany’s basketball players won the World Cup title. In an exciting final, national coach Gordon Herbert’s team defeated Serbia with a score of 83:77 (47:47).

Dennis Schröder, who scored 28 points, stood out as a playmaker, and the entire defense of the German national team. Schroder was also named the tournament’s best player at the awards ceremony.

“WORLD CHAMPIONS!!! INCREDIBLE! WHAT A TEAM!!!!!” Basketball icon Dirk Nowitzki wrote on Platform X (formerly Twitter) immediately after the final victory.

Serbia with a better start

The match started better with the Serbs, with former Bundesliga and Bundesliga coach Svetislav Pesic present but without their key player Nikola Jokic. They won the first quarter in 26:23, and Germany was ahead only twice, in 10:9 and 14:13.

The game is in the highlight player. Reporter: Daniel Pinshore. Coordinator: Sven Vos. Experts: Robin Benzing, Bastien Doreth. September 10, 2023 | 176:26 minutes

In the second quarter, Germany initially trailed by 23:28, but then managed to turn things around. And also because Dennis Schroeder started the business. And so I entered the end of the first half with a score of 47:47.

Schroder turns up the heat

The third quarter obviously belongs to the DBB team. The Serbs bit their teeth in the face of the outstanding defense of the Germans and were forced to make unsafe throws over and over again. Dennis Schroeder excelled in the German attack – and Germany pulled back to 69:57. See also Formula 1 star Charles Leclerc chased down the thieves in his Ferrari

Second best German shooter with 19 points: Franz Wagner, here in a duel against Stefan Jovic (Serbia). Source: ap

In the final quarter, Germany initially lost control, and the Serbs made it 69:73. However, Serbia also became frantic and seemed haphazard. On the other hand, DBB’s defense remained strong, and Germany pulled back to 78:69 – only to let the Serbs go back to 75:78 with 1:21 minutes left.

Serbian Bojanovic misses a great opportunity

Then Bogdan Bojanović missed an open three-pointer. Germany increased the counterattack to 79:75. The Serbs remained stubborn and scored two free throws, bringing the score to 79:77.

The match reached its climax: with 21.4 seconds left, Schroeder scored the goal at 81:77 after a stunning dribble. In the next attack, Serbia wasted the ball 13.4 seconds before the end of the match.

With 12.6 seconds left, Dennis Schroeder finally capped off his impressive performance, scoring two free throws and making Germany world champions.

By defeating the United States in the final

Germany surprisingly made it to the final by defeating Olympic champion USA with a score of 113:111, thus earning the silver medal. The bronze medal was previously in 2002 in the USA with one of the star players Dirk Nowitzki The only German medal at the World Championships.

And in the European Championships, winning the title in 1993 and the bronze in 2022 were the greatest successes.

American basketball players lost the bronze medal at the World Cup after losing to Germany in the semi-finals. In the third-place match, the team lost to Canada 118-127 after overtime. See also Real Madrid-Perez: "Mbappe? Don't worry, it's a perfect season" September 10, 2023 | 01:30 minutes

Canada wins the third place match

Canada won the match for third place over the United States with a score of 118:127 (111:111, 56:58) after overtime. After finishing seventh in the World Cup in China 2019, the United States, which competed without the big stars, returns to its country without any precious metal for the second time in a row.