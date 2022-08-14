Football from the major leagues – Embolo with the first goal – Omlin saves a penalty kick from Mbappe – Sport

Caption: The first goal of the new club

Brill Ambolo.

Keystone/AFP/Daniel Cole



France: Embolo saves Monaco a point

Brielle Embolo scored his first goal with Monaco. The Swiss international scored in an unusual way in the 73rd minute to equalize 1-1 against Rennes. Päsler managed to tackle young Rennes goalkeeper Doğan Almdar, who took part in the break. For a long time it was made of resin in Monaco: Youssouf Fofana (13) flew off the field early, Axel Desassi (33) missed a penalty kick taken by Embolo. The same thing happened with Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe in the match against Montpellier (5:2). He failed after 24 minutes when the score was 0-0 due to the strong reaction of Jonas Umlin. After an own goal from Sacco, Neymar was allowed to attempt from point. The Brazilian scored to make it 2-0 and make it 3-0 a few minutes after the end of the first half. Mbappe (69 to 4:1) was among the scorers.

Italy: Milan master starts victorious

Italian champions AC Milan have made a successful start to the new Serie A season. Stefano Pioli’s team beat Udinese Calcio 4-2 in the first round. Striker Ante Rebic scored two goals. Vice-champion Inter Milan won 2-1 in newly promoted Lecce. Denzel Dumfries cleared the visitors in the 95th minute. After 81 seconds, and 81 seconds later, returning Romelu Lukaku made it 1-0 to former FCZ striker Asane Sesay to equalize. Atalanta Bergamo celebrated their 2-0 win over Sampdoria Genoa. Remo Froeller, who was about to move to Nottingham Forest, was not in the squad.

Spain: Barcelona with only zero

Barcelona did not start the new season as expected. Coach Xavi Hernandez’s side were overwhelmingly superior in the second leg against Rayo Vallecano, but none of the 20 shots found their way into the opponent’s goal. New Robert Lewandowski twice missed the final stage by a narrow margin. Captain Sergio Busquets was sent off with a second yellow card in injury time.

Ancelotti: Real is the last stop

open box

close the box



Caption: retiring soon

Carlo Ancelotti.

Keystone / EPA / EFE / Juan Carlos Hidalgo

Successful coach Carlo Ancelotti has announced that he will end his career as a football coach after his current position at Real Madrid. “This stage will conclude my career,” the 63-year-old Italian newspaper said. Il Messaggero. “I will stop after Los Blancos.” Ancelotti’s contract with the Champions League winner is still valid until the summer of 2024.

Ancelotti is the only coach in history to win the Champions League or European Cup four times.



