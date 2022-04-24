WTA Stuttgart: Iga Swiatek does not give Arina Sabalenka any chance in the final

The final wasn’t at the top level initially, but Swiatek gained clear advantages.
The 20-year-old led 4-1 and had some trouble finishing the first set shortly thereafter.
The second set also showed a clear picture: Sabalenka made a lot of mistakes, while Swiatek acted more confidently – and after an hour and 24 minutes she used the third match point.
The favorite was softer than Sabalenka, especially when it came to the big points. Swiatek made four eight-point breaks and maintained her serve throughout the match.
“This title means a lot to me because this week it showed me that I can win trophies even if the setup isn’t perfect or I don’t have much time to get used to a new deck. If I focus on my game, anything is possible,” Swiatek explained.
Potapova rushes to her first title as a qualifier
In Istanbul, there was a bit of a tennis superstition. Anastasia Potapova took the title as a qualifier. In the final, the Russian defeated her compatriot Veronika Kudremetova 6: 3, 6: 1.
This was the first-ever tour title for the 21-year-old.
