FC Augsburg: Canadians can solve the FCA problem

The Augsburg club is said to be interested in 22-year-old Tajon Buchanan. In the North American MLS is one discovery. What a commitment.

On the defensive left side of the Bayern Munich 20-year-old Canadian Whirlpool. Alphonso Davies impresses with technique and speed and defends the fact that North American players have long been able to keep pace with the best of European football. Maybe it will get more intense soon too Augsburg With a player abroad.

In any case, Canadian sports channel TSN reports that the Bundesliga club is showing a growing interest in Tajon Buchanan. According to a media report, the FCA has already made an offer to lure the 22-year-old to the Bundesliga. The FCA did not respond to the transfer rumor when asked.

Buchanan is currently under contract with the New England Revolution Major League Soccer (MLS). Buchanan played for the Syracuse Orange college team before the revolution drafted him in January 2019 and made his professional debut. In the current round, the agile player finally made the breakthrough and grabbed attention. The winger has its share in the fact that New England tops the rankings. Buchanan has seven points scorer in 15 missions.

He completed his first international match in June and has been a permanent member of the Canadian squad ever since. Buchanan is currently participating in the Gold Cup, the continental championship for Central and North America. With Canada, Buchanan will face Mexico in the semi-finals on Friday.

After the tournament, Buchanan could travel to Europe. The player should not only generate interest in the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). According to the media report, Belgium’s Club Brugge, Sporting Lisbon from Portugal and RC Lens from France are said to have made other offers. The club is currently negotiating with the FCA about a commitment from Kevin Danso. Buchanan had already linked up with a German club in the spring without naming him.

FCA coach Marcus Wenzierl He indicated at the training camp in Tirol that he was not averse to reinforcements. In addition to the central defense, linebackers are among the construction sites. Left-back Iago is training with the squad again to see if he’ll be fit in time to start the competitive game, but he’s unsure. Right-back Robert Gomny may have to move to the other side and help out there. Alternate right-back Raphael Framberger has been prone to injury in the past and has been out frequently. For a commitment, Buchanan also talks about the possibility of using it on the right side both defensively and offensively.

Buchanan will not be the first Canadian to join the FCA. In 2010, Marcel de Jong switched to the then second division team. Like Buchanan, the left-back was born in Ontario, but was raised in the Netherlands and has dual nationalities. He left FCA in January 2015. After working in America and Canada, de Jong ended his career in March.

