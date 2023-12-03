December 3, 2023

There are increasing indications of a release in the first quarter of 2024

Gilbert Cox December 3, 2023 4 min read

The AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D is still a good choice for gamers and is still very popular among them due to its relatively high gaming performance and efficiency. AMD shouldn’t let this fact go unnoticed, so it’s no surprise that the new Ryzen 7 5700X3D and Ryzen 5 5500X3D are now boiling hot in the rumor mill. how ECSM Now announced via SMS X – formerly Twitter – that the two largest gaming CPUs with 3D V-Cache will appear in the first quarter of 2024.

