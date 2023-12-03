There are increasing indications of a release in the first quarter of 2024

The AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D is still a good choice for gamers and is still very popular among them due to its relatively high gaming performance and efficiency. AMD shouldn’t let this fact go unnoticed, so it’s no surprise that the new Ryzen 7 5700X3D and Ryzen 5 5500X3D are now boiling hot in the rumor mill. how ECSM Now announced via SMS X – formerly Twitter – that the two largest gaming CPUs with 3D V-Cache will appear in the first quarter of 2024.
With these processors, AMD will round out its lineup of CPUs with 3D V-Cache on the venerable AM4 platform while also offering additional alternatives for gamers looking to upgrade their PCs.
AMD Ryzen 5000X3D
|Code name
|building
|Cores
|Threads
|a base
|enhances
|TDP
|Ryzen 7 5800X3D
|Vermeer-X
|Zain 3
|VIII
|16
|3.4 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|105 watts
|Ryzen 7 5700X3D*
|Vermeer-X
|Zain 3
|VIII
|16
|3.0 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|105 watts
|Ryzen 5 5600X3D
|Vermeer-X
|Zain 3
|6
|12
|3.3 GHz
|4.4GHz
|105 watts
|Ryzen 5 5500X3D*
|Vermeer-X
|Zain 3
|6
|12
|3.0 GHz
|4.0 GHz
|105 watts
Two brand new APUs are also scheduled to launch in Q1 2024, which will use the previously unused “GT” suffix. The letter “G” in the model description clearly indicates the Cezanne APU, which, as is known, combines Zen 3 and Vega. However, more details about the two potential GT APUs are yet to be leaked.
As confirmed by various East Asian sources, AMD is said to be targeting Q1 2024 to release its first Ryzen 8000 (“Phoenix-H”), the new Ryzen 7 8700G, Ryzen 5 8600G, and Ryzen 5 8500G, in the desktop. These are APUs based on Phoenix (“Zen 4”) and Phoenix 2 (“Zen 4 + Zen 4c”), which operate with a TDP of up to 65W.
AMD Ryzen (Pro) 8000 GB/G (source)*
|Code name
|Cores
|Threads
|Boost the clock
|iGPU
|shading
|TDP
|Ryzen 7 8700 GB
|Phoenix
|8 x Zain 4
|16
|5.1 GHz
|Radeon 780M
|768
|65 watts
|Ryzen 5 8600 GB
|Phoenix
|6 x Zain 4
|12
|5.0 GHz
|Radeon 780M
|768
|65 watts
|Ryzen 5 8500 GB
|Phoenix 2
|2 x Zain 4
4 x Zain 4G
|12
|5.0 GHz
|Radeon 760M
|512
|65 watts
|Ryzen 5 8500 GE
|Phoenix 2
|2 x Zain 4
4 x Zain 4G
|12
|5.0 GHz
|Radeon 760M
|512
|35 watts
|Ryzen 3 8300 GB
|Phoenix 2
|1 x Zain 4
3 x Zain 4 EGP
|VIII
|4.9GHz
|Radeon 740M
|256
|65 watts
|Ryzen 3 8300 GE
|Phoenix 2
|1 x Zain 4
3 x Zain 4 EGP
|VIII
|4.9GHz
|Radeon 740M
|256
|35 watts
|Ryzen Pro 7 8700 GB
|Phoenix
|8 x Zain 4
|16
|5.1 GHz
|Radeon 780M
|768
|65 watts
|Ryzen Pro 7 8700GE
|Phoenix
|8 x Zain 4
|16
|5.1 GHz
|Radeon 780M
|768
|35 watts
|Ryzen Pro 5 8600 GB
|Phoenix
|6 x Zain 4
|12
|5.0 GHz
|Radeon 760M
|512
|65 watts
|Ryzen Pro 5 8600GE
|Phoenix
|6 x Zain 4
|12
|5.0 GHz
|Radeon 760M
|512
|35 watts
|Ryzen Pro 5 8500GB
|Phoenix 2
|2 x Zain 4
4 x Zain 4G
|12
|5.0 GHz
|Radeon 760M
|512
|65 watts
|Ryzen Pro 5 8500GE
|Phoenix 2
|2 x Zain 4
4 x Zain 4G
|12
|5.0 GHz
|Radeon 760M
|512
|35 watts
|Ryzen Pro 3 8300 GB
|Phoenix 2
|1 x Zain 4
3 x Zain 4 EGP
|VIII
|4.9GHz
|Radeon 740M
|256
|65 watts
|Ryzen Pro 3 8300GE
|Phoenix 2
|1 x Zain 4
3 x Zain 4 EGP
|VIII
|4.9GHz
|Radeon 740M
|256
|35 watts
*) Not officially confirmed yet!
While regular models with a G suffix should have a cTDP of 45 to 65 watts, models with a GE suffix come with a preset TDP of 35 watts and a corresponding lower base clock. The eight Pro models have the Pro feature set, which stands for software and support, but are technically completely identical to regular desktop APUs.
source: ECSM_Official via X
