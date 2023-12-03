The AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D is still a good choice for gamers and is still very popular among them due to its relatively high gaming performance and efficiency. AMD shouldn’t let this fact go unnoticed, so it’s no surprise that the new Ryzen 7 5700X3D and Ryzen 5 5500X3D are now boiling hot in the rumor mill. how ECSM Now announced via SMS X – formerly Twitter – that the two largest gaming CPUs with 3D V-Cache will appear in the first quarter of 2024.

With these processors, AMD will round out its lineup of CPUs with 3D V-Cache on the venerable AM4 platform while also offering additional alternatives for gamers looking to upgrade their PCs.

AMD Ryzen 5000X3D

Code name building Cores Threads a base enhances TDP Ryzen 7 5800X3D Vermeer-X Zain 3 VIII 16 3.4 GHz 4.5 GHz 105 watts Ryzen 7 5700X3D* Vermeer-X Zain 3 VIII 16 3.0 GHz 4.1 GHz 105 watts Ryzen 5 5600X3D Vermeer-X Zain 3 6 12 3.3 GHz 4.4GHz 105 watts Ryzen 5 5500X3D* Vermeer-X Zain 3 6 12 3.0 GHz 4.0 GHz 105 watts

Two brand new APUs are also scheduled to launch in Q1 2024, which will use the previously unused “GT” suffix. The letter “G” in the model description clearly indicates the Cezanne APU, which, as is known, combines Zen 3 and Vega. However, more details about the two potential GT APUs are yet to be leaked.

As confirmed by various East Asian sources, AMD is said to be targeting Q1 2024 to release its first Ryzen 8000 (“Phoenix-H”), the new Ryzen 7 8700G, Ryzen 5 8600G, and Ryzen 5 8500G, in the desktop. These are APUs based on Phoenix (“Zen 4”) and Phoenix 2 (“Zen 4 + Zen 4c”), which operate with a TDP of up to 65W.

AMD Ryzen (Pro) 8000 GB/G (source)*

Code name Cores Threads Boost the clock iGPU shading TDP Ryzen 7 8700 GB Phoenix 8 x Zain 4 16 5.1 GHz Radeon 780M 768 65 watts Ryzen 5 8600 GB Phoenix 6 x Zain 4 12 5.0 GHz Radeon 780M 768 65 watts Ryzen 5 8500 GB Phoenix 2 2 x Zain 4

4 x Zain 4G 12 5.0 GHz Radeon 760M 512 65 watts Ryzen 5 8500 GE Phoenix 2 2 x Zain 4

4 x Zain 4G 12 5.0 GHz Radeon 760M 512 35 watts Ryzen 3 8300 GB Phoenix 2 1 x Zain 4

3 x Zain 4 EGP VIII 4.9GHz Radeon 740M 256 65 watts Ryzen 3 8300 GE Phoenix 2 1 x Zain 4

3 x Zain 4 EGP VIII 4.9GHz Radeon 740M 256 35 watts Ryzen Pro 7 8700 GB Phoenix 8 x Zain 4 16 5.1 GHz Radeon 780M 768 65 watts Ryzen Pro 7 8700GE Phoenix 8 x Zain 4 16 5.1 GHz Radeon 780M 768 35 watts Ryzen Pro 5 8600 GB Phoenix 6 x Zain 4 12 5.0 GHz Radeon 760M 512 65 watts Ryzen Pro 5 8600GE Phoenix 6 x Zain 4 12 5.0 GHz Radeon 760M 512 35 watts Ryzen Pro 5 8500GB Phoenix 2 2 x Zain 4

4 x Zain 4G 12 5.0 GHz Radeon 760M 512 65 watts Ryzen Pro 5 8500GE Phoenix 2 2 x Zain 4

4 x Zain 4G 12 5.0 GHz Radeon 760M 512 35 watts Ryzen Pro 3 8300 GB Phoenix 2 1 x Zain 4

3 x Zain 4 EGP VIII 4.9GHz Radeon 740M 256 65 watts Ryzen Pro 3 8300GE Phoenix 2 1 x Zain 4

3 x Zain 4 EGP VIII 4.9GHz Radeon 740M 256 35 watts

*) Not officially confirmed yet!

While regular models with a G suffix should have a cTDP of 45 to 65 watts, models with a GE suffix come with a preset TDP of 35 watts and a corresponding lower base clock. The eight Pro models have the Pro feature set, which stands for software and support, but are technically completely identical to regular desktop APUs.

