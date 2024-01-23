Simple file transfer: WhatsApp gets an AirDrop alternative

You will soon be able to share files with people around you via WhatsApp. imago

WhatsApp can soon be used to easily share data between iPhone and Android smartphones.

no time? Blue News sums it up for you WhatsApp will soon introduce a new way to easily transfer data between devices.

This allows users to exchange files in physical proximity to each other.

This will be an easy way to transfer data between iPhone and Android devices.

WhatsApp is working on a way to allow users to easily share files with each other when they are in physical proximity to each other. It is not necessary to have an existing contact between the two parties, and the phone number is not transferred with the transfer.

This feature is reminiscent of AirDrop on iPhones and Nearby Share or Quick Share on Android devices, which were also created to transfer data quickly and easily. WhatsApp could then, as is the case now with sending messages, become a cross-platform option for transferring data between Apple and Android devices.

Technical details are still unclear

The feature has already appeared in initial versions of the WhatsApp application on Android, such as “WABetaInfo”. mentioned. To use it, you must open the corresponding tab in the application on both devices. However, it's still unclear how file transfer will work in practice.

Data can be sent directly between the two devices, for example via Bluetooth or via the Internet. However, it is end-to-end encrypted, so even the WhatsApp Meta operator does not know what type of data is being transferred.