The world is concerned about the cancer diagnosis: The US President wishes King Charles a recovery

Heads of state and government from around the world call King Charles III and wish the British monarch a speedy recovery from cancer. The former British Prime Minister even wrote: “May God protect the King.” US President Biden also refers to God.

After King Charles III was diagnosed with cancer. Many political figures wish the British monarch a speedy recovery. In addition to the words of US President Joe Biden, the messages in question include lines from British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and others.

Sunak was among the first to react to the worrying news. “I wish His Majesty the King a full and speedy recovery,” the politician wrote on the X platform. He has no doubt that Charles will soon be back to full strength “and I know that the whole country wishes him all the best.”

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson agrees and also sees the whole country wishing the King: “Best wishes for a full and speedy recovery to Charles III.” Liz Truss, who is also a former British Prime Minister, sent “Best wishes to His Majesty the King and the Royal Family as he undergoes cancer treatment. We will be with him in our thoughts and prayers. May God protect the King!” Mayor of London Sadiq Khan speaks on behalf of the citizens of the English capital and once again wishes them a speedy and full recovery. He looks up to King Charles III. Return to full health as soon as possible.

Joe Biden is also concerned about King Charles III.

Meanwhile, according to what was reported by the BBC, US President Biden said in response to reporters’ question: “Yes, I am worried about him.” He has also already heard about the diagnosis and hopes to be able to talk to sick Charles soon. He added: “God willing.”

Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau also said: “Like Canadians across the country and people around the world, I am thinking of His Majesty King Charles III as he undergoes cancer treatment. We send him our best wishes – and hope for a speedy and full recovery.” “

King Charles III made his first public appearance on Sunday at Sandringham after having surgery for benign prostatic hyperplasia and being released from hospital. Buckingham Palace announced this afternoon that Charles had been diagnosed with a “type of cancer” through further tests following the operation. She added that the king has already begun a regular treatment plan. He wanted to make the diagnosis public in order to prevent speculation and “contribute to public understanding” of people with cancer.