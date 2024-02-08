Harry's visit to Great Britain: No happy ending for the royal family

the Royal family
Updated February 8, 2024 at 3:12 p.m
Members of the royal family at the Queen's funeral in London on September 19, 2022 (from left): Prince William, King Charles III and Prince Harry.
© IMAGO/i Images/IMAGO/Stephen Lock / i-Images
Immediately after King Charles was diagnosed, his son Harry rushed to Great Britain to join his father. But anyone who wants a debate and a happy ending for the British royal family will be disappointed.
Almost works
The modern British version of this story is somewhat different. Prince Harry had to travel more than ten hours to be with his father
Although his brother Harry remained alone in London for some time after Charles and Camilla left for Sandringham, according to consistent media reports, there was no meeting between Harry and Camilla.
King Charles: Were you surprised by Harry's well-meaning gesture?
The latter of whom was not generally supportive of Harry The British media landscape is at least assumedthat King Charles and Prince William were surprised by his “well-meaning visit”. This is supported by the fact that after his arrival, Harry did not stay at one of the royal properties, but rather in a hotel. In addition, the King actually wanted to relax at Sandringham much earlier, away from the public.
In addition to his father, Prince William also takes care of his wife, Duchess Kate (42 years old), who also suffers from health problems. (piece/spot/pack)
