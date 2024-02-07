Just 24 hours later: Prince Harry is on his way to the USA again

Prince Harry has only been in his native United Kingdom for 24 hours. The 39-year-old arrived at London Heathrow Airport on Wednesday afternoon.

One day after visiting his father, King Charles III, who was suffering from cancer. Prince Harry is said to have returned to the United States. As numerous British media outlets have consistently reported, the 39-year-old arrived at London's Heathrow Airport in the afternoon – just about 24 hours after arriving in Great Britain.

Prince Harry may have been traveling to London in the black SUV to visit his father.



© DPA/Ken Cheung/AFP

The previous day, he was said to have met his father for a 45-minute conversation. Harry He had traveled to London immediately after the Palace informed the public of the 75-year-old's cancer diagnosis on Monday.

Charles has helicopters waiting to meet Harry

According to The Sun newspaper Charles He had to wait for his helicopter so he could see his son, who had flown in from California. British media considered the meeting a positive sign of rapprochement between the feuding members of the royal family. Charles and Queen Camilla were then seen in a good mood in the back seat of the car. They are said to have traveled by helicopter to their country home in Sandringham, eastern England. Therefore, a meeting between Harry and his older brother, Prince William (41 years old), was not scheduled.

Harry and his wife, Meghan (42 years old), have separated from the royal family and live with their two children, Archie (4 years old) and Lilibet (2 years old) in the US state of California. The publication of private details in Harry's autobiography is said to have contributed to the rift with the royal family. (dpa/pac)

