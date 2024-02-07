Just 24 hours later: Prince Harry is on his way to the USA again

the Royal family
February 7, 2024
Prince Harry has only been in his native United Kingdom for 24 hours. The 39-year-old arrived at London Heathrow Airport on Wednesday afternoon.
One day after visiting his father, King Charles III, who was suffering from cancer. Prince Harry is said to have returned to the United States. As numerous British media outlets have consistently reported, the 39-year-old arrived at London's Heathrow Airport in the afternoon – just about 24 hours after arriving in Great Britain.
The previous day, he was said to have met his father for a 45-minute conversation.
Charles has helicopters waiting to meet Harry
Harry and his wife, Meghan (42 years old), have separated from the royal family and live with their two children, Archie (4 years old) and Lilibet (2 years old) in the US state of California. The publication of private details in Harry's autobiography is said to have contributed to the rift with the royal family. (dpa/pac)
Royal fans are worried! A few weeks ago, the Palace confirmed that Duchess Kate needed surgery. They did not reveal much information, only that she will return to her duties from Easter. The insider believes they know her husband is lovingly taking care of her. Prince William cancels his appointments to be there for his family. “They're a modern royal couple,” one aristocratic expert tells People magazine.
