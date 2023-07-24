The story of Bubble Bobble III gets a new edition after more than 30 years • JPGAMES.DE

Some of you might be Parachute Stars: A Bubble Bobble Story III Still known as a PC version from 1991. ININ Games wants to release Taito’s Side Scroller for modern console platforms. The title is scheduled to be released in late 2023 for PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series, and Nintendo Switch.

In addition to the digital version, there will also be a physical version. However, this will be strictly restricted and only in the online store Very limited games to be available. Pre-orders begin July 27, 2023.

That’s what Parasol Stars is all about

In Parasol Stars: The Story of Bubble Bobble III, we follow the story of two brothers, Bubby and Bobby, who embark on an adventure to save neighboring planets. Their magic umbrellas fire elemental attacks that can stun opponents for a short time, for example. They can also use screens as a shield to protect themselves from enemies.

There are also a lot of boosters that, for example, freeze time or create giant bombs. There are a total of ten worlds that must be saved. Two of them must be unlocked first. More announcements about the franchise are expected soon. Exactly when, ININ Games has not been disclosed.

You can see the announcement announcement here:

