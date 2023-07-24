Soon you will be able to send direct video messages

The basics in brief With the new WhatsApp feature, it looks like we will soon be able to send direct messages via video quickly and easily.

Here you can find out how the feature works, what advantages it offers and how you can actually send videos via WhatsApp!

Want to quickly reply to your WhatsApp contacts but don’t feel like typing text? In addition to the existing voice memo function, there will also be the option to reply with video messages soon. Here you can find out how the new video feature is supposed to work and what advantages it brings!

Explained in the clip: This is how the new video function on WhatsApp works

You probably know this: On the way you want to quickly update your loved ones via WhatsApp, but typing everything will be very cumbersome. At the same time, you also know that the voice message will exceed the time frame and not be heard until days later. So that you no longer have to type text and not babble on it for a long time, a practical video function will soon appear. Another feature: you can even record yourself and/or your surroundings live and send awesome snaps.

This is how video messaging on WhatsApp works

Once the new WhatsApp feature comes out, users should be able to send video messages of up to 60 seconds in length. How it works? It seems all you have to do is tap and hold the camera icon in the same bar in the text message box:

It looks like we will soon be able to record and send videos directly in WhatsApp. © WABetaInfo

As you can see in the image, the camera icon replaces the current microphone for voice messages. If you’d rather chat in a message without a video on it as usual, you can simply tap the camera icon and switch to the voice memo.

WhatsApp update brings these advantages

Users will soon be able to enjoy the practical benefits by updating the messenger app. Although we are not yet able to know when the videos we received were recorded, the purpose of the new functionality is to ensure greater authenticity. According to the WhatsApp beta info, the video recording time is shown to the recipient.

Video messages also appear to be end-to-end encrypted to protect the personal security of all users. In addition, we should not be able to send received video messages directly to other WhatsApp contacts. With screen recording, messages can still be recorded, saved, and forwarded afterwards.

This is how you can send WhatsApp videos to date

It has been possible to send videos to friends in WhatsApp for a long time. So far, our camera app has been used to sign up for the messaging service. So when we record a video, it will be saved on our phone at the same time. In addition, we can do a recording of up to 3 minutes with most cell phones.

This way you can easily record a video right now and send it to your loved ones:

Open the WhatsApp messaging service on your mobile phone. Locate and click the relevant chat. On the screen, you can now tap the camera icon in the bar next to the text field. Swipe right below or tap a video. Record and end the video by clicking the same button. If necessary, check the recording again and add a comment if you want. Click the blue arrow at the bottom right. You have now submitted your video and can look forward to a response.

When will the new WhatsApp feature appear?

According to the WhatsApp beta information, the new functionality of the messaging service is said to be still under testing. The video feature is already available in the current beta updates for iOS and Android devices. So matched testers can record their videos directly in the app and send them to their chat contacts. It is currently unknown when the practical functionality will be available to all WhatsApp users. We can probably look forward to an update in the coming weeks.