The Last of Us Part II Remastered will be released on PS5 on January 19, 2024 – German-language PlayStation Blog

The Naughty Dog team is very pleased The Last of Us Part II Remastered Originally released in 2020 to announce the ultimate way to experience the acclaimed The Last of Us sequel. We’re excited to make sure you don’t have to wait too long: On January 19, 2024 you can immerse yourself in Ellie and Abby’s emotional journey on the PlayStation 5 console.

Whether you’ve already gone platinum playing The Last of Us Part II on the PlayStation 4 console, or just wanted to jump into The Last of Us Part I on PS5 and continue the story, Part II Remastered has it all. There are plenty of reasons to bring back a story that means so much to our studio for new and returning players. The exciting campaign returns with technical improvements, new modes and a new behind-the-scenes look, giving you an in-depth look at the making of Part II. But before we get into the details, check out our announcement trailer here.



Play the video





The Last of Us Part II Remastered is designed to allow you to delve deeper into both development and game mechanics. Most importantly, it includes the brand new No Return Mode – a rugged survival mode where players can test themselves in random encounters and experience the combat of The Last of Us Part II in a whole new way.

The mode features a selection of playable characters, some of which are playable for the first time in The Last of Us series history (as you may have seen in our trailer), and all have unique attributes that accommodate different play styles. . Players choose their own path in each playthrough, choosing between various stealth and combat encounters that pit them against a variety of enemies. Each encounter has unique twists that add new, unexpected factors.

Each playthrough offers a new opportunity to decide what rewards you get after each encounter, how to equip your character, and more. Unlock additional characters, skins, and more to use in the mode, customize your own playthroughs, and play as part of a daily playthrough.2 Measured in the global ranking list. We look forward to sharing more about No Return as the release approaches!

We know that those who have already read The Last of Us Part II were a highlight, and you budding rock stars really impressed us with your performance. That’s why we’ve introduced a new free-to-play guitar mode where you can strum strings on a ton of unlockable instruments and use audio FX pedals to customize your performance. You can take on the roles of different characters at multiple locations throughout the game to customize the mood and feel of your performance.

For new and returning players interested in learning more, we’ve designed Part II Remastered, a detailed, behind-the-scenes look at how our studio brought this game to life. The new Lost Level sequence in Part II Remastered gives players a unique opportunity to see some playable scenes previously cut from the game. These aren’t fully finished levels, but rather give you new insights into the world of Part II from the early development stage, but also include embedded developer comments and give the levels more context. Discover these sections and find out directly from the team what the purpose behind each level is. This will engage our studio in a unique way, and we’re excited to bring the creative process to players.

We’ve also included newly recorded commentary on campaign footage from director Neil Druckman, story lead Holly Cross, and actors Troy Baker, Ashley Johnson, and Laura Bailey. Together they provide insight into the story and characters that mean so much to our team and our fans. We are excited to share the team’s approach to the story with fans.

Last of Us Part II Remastered features improved graphics with native 4K output1 In fidelity mode, 1440p is upscaled to 4K1 In Performance mode, an unlimited frame rate option for TVs that support VRR, improvements in texture resolution, detailed distance depth, shadow quality, animation sample rate and more. All of this brings the story world of Part II to life in rich and fine detail, from the snow-capped mountains of Jackson, Wyoming to the rainy cityscape of Seattle, Washington. Whether it’s the players’ first visit or returning to Ellie and Abby’s complicated journeys, it’s exciting.

Part II Remastered takes advantage of the PS5 console’s power and features in a number of ways, including improved loading times. Part II Remastered uses the haptic feedback of DualSense wireless controllers and the integration of adaptive stimuli to further immerse you in every moment of combat and exploration.

We’ve made sure to bring Part II’s award-winning accessibility options back to the PS5 experience. Added to this are new features such as descriptive audio narration and Speech to Vibration, which uses the DualSense wireless controller to display characters’ speech and voice tone. The unlockable Fast Run mode from The Last of Us Part I will be included in Part II Remastered, allowing players to post their best times. Like The Last of Us Part I, The Last of Us Part II Remastered offers the ability to unlock bonus skins for Ellie, Abby, and their weapons. We’re excited to see the shots players take in Photo Mode. You can already see some of them in our announcement trailer. Speaking of Photo Mode, we’ve made some additions that players of The Last of Us Part I will already be familiar with, including dynamic lighting, frame forward and view direction, as well as new frame and logo options.

We’re excited to bring The Last of Us Part II to PlayStation 5 for new and returning fans to enjoy the continuation of the series while giving them a deeper appreciation for the work behind it. Pre-orders for both the Standard Edition and The Last of Us Part II Remastered WLF Edition will begin on December 5th, and will be available in select markets (United States, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Benelux, Italy, Spain, Portugal, and Austria). Directly from Playstation. It includes SteelBook® packaging, four enamel pins, a Washington Liberation front patch and 8 holographic cards for a total of 47 Society of Champions trading cards. These were very popular with Part II players as game collectibles, and we’re happy to be able to bring them back to life. Check it all out here:

Good news for owners of The Last of Us Part II for PlayStation 4! You will be able to purchase an upgrade to the digital version once The Last of Us Part II Remastered is released.4 You also have the option to transfer your saves from the original game to Part II Remastered.

We look forward to sharing more about The Last of Us Part II Remastered as it launches on PlayStation 5 on January 19th! Pre-orders will be available from December 5.

1 4K resolution requires a 4K compatible TV or display.

2 An internet connection is required to participate in the daily run.

3 Prices are in US currency and may vary by country. When released on January 19, 2024, you can find pricing information in your region on the PS Store.

4 Upgrades for disc copies of the PS4 version of The Last of Us Part II are only available if you own a PlayStation 5 console with a disc drive. PS4 Disc Edition owners must insert the disc into the PS5 console every time they want to download or play the PS5 Digital Edition.