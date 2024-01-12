The Royals will travel there in 2024

King Charles and Queen Camilla at Paris Airport 2023 Good pictures

It's going around the world again. Last year, King Charles III. (75) has already made some important foreign trips, but due to the adjustment phase, the king relatively more withdrawn. Things will be completely different in 2024, as both the King and the Royal Family will once again become global. Charles and his family will visit these countries in 2024…

The first royal visit has already taken place: Princess Anne (73) visited Sri Lanka with her husband to mark the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations with Britain. Charles and his wife Camilla, 76, are set to fly to Canada in the spring. The couple last visited there in 2022 for a short tour. At the same time, step Hello! Magazines Go to Italy for Prince William (41) and Princess Kate (42). It will be the heir to the throne's first state visit to the Mediterranean country with his wife. Anne, a member of the International Olympic Committee, is also believed to travel to the Olympics in Paris this summer – possibly with her family.

Charles' biggest state trip this year – a trip to Australia and New Zealand – has yet to be planned. As part of this long-haul trip, the 75-year-old will attend a meeting of all Commonwealth heads of government in October. This is a special event as it only happens once in two years.

