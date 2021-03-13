University Winter Games 2021 – These ice hockey and curling nations will fight Switzerland for medals

Winter Universities 2021

These ice hockey nations and curling will fight Switzerland for medals The University Winter Championships will be held in central Switzerland and Lenzerheide in December 2021. It is now clear which countries are involved in curling and ice hockey.

(play) The 2021 Winter University Tournament is planned from December 11-21, with venues in Central Switzerland and Lenzerheide. The International University Athletic Union (FISU) has now announced the countries that will participate in ice hockey and curling:

Ice hockey countries Winter Universities 2021 a woman Men China Estonia Japan Canada Canada Kazakhstan Russia Latvia United States of America Russia Switzerland Korea Switzerland Slovakia Czech Republic United States of America

Curling countries Winter Universities 2021 a woman Men China Great Britain Great Britain Japan Japan Canada Canada Korea Korea Netherlands Norway Norway Russia Russia Sweden Sweden Switzerland Switzerland Spain Czech Republic

Ice hockey in Zug and Sursee, curling in Engelberg

Ice hockey games will be played during the Universiade Championships at Sursee Ice Rink and Bossard Arena in Zug. Urs Scholl, Chairman of the Zug Local Organizing Committee, can be cited as follows in the message: “At the 2019 University Winter Games in Krasnoyarsk, Russia, I was surprised by the quality of the ice hockey games. I am curious to know how our team will hold up against major countries like Russia or Canada. The last participant in Krasnoyarsk 2019, Slovakia, will definitely give a scene. “

Winter Universities After the Olympics, the University Winter Championships is the largest multi-sport event in the winter season. The 30th edition of the event will take place in central Switzerland and Lenzerheide in 2021. The implementation is a joint project between the six central Swiss cantons of Lucerne, Uri, Schwyz, Obwalden, Nidwalden and Zug, as well as the city of Lucerne. From December 11-21, 2021, the program consists of ten sports that will take place in seven venues. It is expected that around 1,600 students aged between 17 and 25 will be from more than 540 universities in 50 countries in Switzerland.

The Bakrons will fight for medals in Engelberg. “The level of competition has always been very high in the past,” says Christine Urich, competition director at Engelberg’s Local Organizing Committee and former world champion in curling. “A large number of players participated and were also at the forefront of the World Championships, European Championships and the World Cup,” she says.

The 2021 Winter Universiade mascot is already overseas in Lucerne. Photo: PD

At the Winter Universiade in his country, Mike Kurt, Head of Sports at Swiss University, is expecting a delegation of about 120 athletes and about 60 supervisors, the largest Swiss team so far. The announcement also stated that the Swiss athletes will be competing for the first time in all disciplines. The names of the athletes will be announced in November.