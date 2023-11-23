November 23, 2023

South Korea and Great Britain Downing Street deal l KBS WORLD English

Jordan Lambert November 23, 2023 2 min read

Photo: YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk-yeol and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak met for a summit at the Prime Minister’s Office at 10 Downing Street in London on Wednesday (local time).

Yun and Sunak signed the so-called “Downing Street Agreement” during their summit.

The agreement aims to elevate the relationship from the current status of “comprehensive and constructive partnership” to “global strategic partnership”.

Above all, the agreement covers basic principles and direction for the development of bilateral relations, positions on important international and regional issues, and 45 tasks in the fields of security, economy and sustainable future.

Among other things, the agreement condemned North Korea’s illegal development of nuclear weapons and missiles. North Korea must completely, verifiably and irreversibly dismantle all nuclear, weapons of mass destruction and ballistic weapons programs.

Both countries spoke out against any arms trade and related military cooperation between North Korea and Russia and called for compliance with related resolutions.

In the fields of defense and security, the two leaders agreed to set up a new two-plus-two dialogue between the foreign and defense ministers.

