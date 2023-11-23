Kiss had to cancel their Canadian shows due to flu

Canceled just before the kiss show started
After Kiss arbitrarily canceled a show in Ottawa, they are now also canceling their last dates in Canada. The reason was that frontman Paul Stanley had a very bad fever.
The cancellation came just before Tuesday’s show in Ottawa “An Unexpected Illness in the Band” Cancelled. Less than 24 hours later, however, Kiss announced that a Nov. 22 show in Toronto — the final Canadian stop on their End of the Road farewell tour — had been canceled.
“Toronto and Ottawa… took the stage and did everything possible to be a part of the incredible two and a half hour celebration we had planned, but this flu made it impossible”Stanley wrote in a message Instagram. The singer also posted a picture of himself in bed in a hotel room – attached to an IV drip. “I, along with Jean, Tommy and Eric, couldn’t be more disappointed, and we send our deepest apologies.”
The problem is that Canadian fans won’t get a chance to see Kiss again because of the cancellation. With the band playing their (probably) last show in December, there will of course be no make-up dates for the canceled shows – much to the dismay of fans. “Can we cancel an hour before the show?”For example, Kiss fan Skylar Fraser complained about X. “I came here because of this weather. What a joke. Because of illness? It could have been canceled the day before.”
