November 23, 2023

Kiss had to cancel their Canadian shows due to flu

Jordan Lambert November 23, 2023 2 min read

Canceled just before the kiss show started

After Kiss arbitrarily canceled a show in Ottawa, they are now also canceling their last dates in Canada. The reason was that frontman Paul Stanley had a very bad fever.

The cancellation came just before Tuesday’s show in Ottawa “An Unexpected Illness in the Band” Cancelled. Less than 24 hours later, however, Kiss announced that a Nov. 22 show in Toronto — the final Canadian stop on their End of the Road farewell tour — had been canceled.

“Toronto and Ottawa… took the stage and did everything possible to be a part of the incredible two and a half hour celebration we had planned, but this flu made it impossible”Stanley wrote in a message Instagram. The singer also posted a picture of himself in bed in a hotel room – attached to an IV drip. “I, along with Jean, Tommy and Eric, couldn’t be more disappointed, and we send our deepest apologies.”

The problem is that Canadian fans won’t get a chance to see Kiss again because of the cancellation. With the band playing their (probably) last show in December, there will of course be no make-up dates for the canceled shows – much to the dismay of fans. “Can we cancel an hour before the show?”For example, Kiss fan Skylar Fraser complained about X. “I came here because of this weather. What a joke. Because of illness? It could have been canceled the day before.”

Instagram’s content can be found here

See also  Great Britain - The Queen shows optimism and sadness in her Christmas speech

We need your consent to interact with or display content on social networks.


You can stay up-to-date on this and all other important topics with our newsletter. Once a week, a clearly organized update arrives in your inbox. Simply registerSo you don’t miss anything.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

South Korea and Great Britain Downing Street deal l KBS WORLD English

November 23, 2023 Jordan Lambert
6 min read

The Last of Us Part II Remastered will be released on PS5 on January 19, 2024 – German-language PlayStation Blog

November 22, 2023 Jordan Lambert
4 min read

Tennis News – Davis Cup: Finland – Defeat defending champion Canada

November 22, 2023 Jordan Lambert

You may have missed

2 min read

Natalie Falk and Frank Otto: This is how their long-distance relationship works

November 23, 2023 Ulva Robson
2 min read

5 ingenious home remedies that help instantly

November 23, 2023 Faye Stephens
2 min read

Sale Sharks v Bath Rugby LIVE: Team news announcements ahead of the top of the table clash

November 23, 2023 Eileen Curry
3 min read

Many laptops are affected: researchers warn of a serious security vulnerability

November 23, 2023 Gilbert Cox