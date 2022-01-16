Top News

The German-Canadian Contact: The German Air Force Is Gone, The Friendship Remains – Zweibrücken

January 17, 2022
Jordan Lambert

They are 7,700 kilometers apart – but the friendship remains. For more than 60 years, letters, postcards, and photos have been flying back and forth across the Atlantic between the Sehnerts of Zweibrücken, Gills, and Cimolinis in Canada. It all started at the airport.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *