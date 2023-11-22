November 22, 2023

Tennis News – Davis Cup: Finland – Defeat defending champion Canada

Jordan Lambert November 22, 2023 4 min read
Tennis News – Davis Cup: Defending champions Canada lose in Finland


He became a hero for Finland

Otto Virtanen.

Canada misses Davis Cup semi-finals

Defending champions Canada made a completely unexpected exit from the semi-finals of the Davis Cup finals in Malaga. A 1:2 loss against Finland was the absence of injured striker Felix Auger-Aliassime. For starters, Milos Raonic created the short works of Patrick Gauchovalda. At second singles, Otto Virtanen defeated Gabriel Diallo 4:6, 5:7. Virtanen, ranked 171 in the ATP rankings, finally became the hero in a decisive doubles match with Harry Heliovara. The duo pulled off the first surprise of the tournament with a 7:5, 6:3 win over Alexis Galarneau/Vasek Pospisil. The Czech Republic and Australia will decide the Scandinavians’ opponents in the semi-finals from Wednesday.



