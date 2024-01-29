The federal government should remove homeopathy from basic insurance

According to a 73-year-old pensioner, “There is not a single serious piece of evidence that homeopathy works,” according to the Berner Zeitung newspaper. He does not see homeopathy as a scientifically based form of treatment, but rather an ideology with unchangeable beliefs. The form of treatment has been included in compulsory health insurance (OKP) for a long time.

This measure could herald the end of billing for homeopathic services via basic insurance. About 15 years ago, the Swiss people indirectly decided in a referendum to include homeopathy in the OKP. At that time, a two-thirds majority voted in favor of improving the position of complementary medicine in the health care system.

In 2012, homeopathy was provisionally included in the OKP. The form of treatment has certainly been included since 2017. Despite this improvement, interest in homeopathy seems to have waned: the number of specialists and consultations has almost halved in the past 20 years, according to the Berner Zeitung newspaper.

The 73-year-old applicant is particularly critical of the fact that less stringent requirements apply to homeopathic preparations than in other OKP areas. Homeopathic preparations are “simply registered and paid for without proof of their effectiveness.”

According to the BAG, there is a consultation process with medical homeopaths as well as the umbrella organizations of health insurance companies and the FMH Medical Association. They should comment on whether or not they see the benefits of homeopathy as a problem.

It is highly unusual for a private individual to initiate such an action. Although this is required by law, it has only happened a few times since the 1990s.

It is highly unusual for a private individual to initiate such an action. Although this is required by law, it has only happened a few times since the 1990s.

