These twins were born in different years

5/5 In the United States, twins make up only three percent of all births. Twins with different birthdays are much rarer. (icon image)

I gave birth 15 minutes straight. But the twins Alfredo Antonio and Aileen Yolanda have different years.

While the brother saw the light of day at 11:45 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, his sister waited until midnight. It happened in Salinas, California, USA. The hospital posted the photo of the adorable siblings on Facebook.

Even her mother, Fatima Madrigal, could not believe what happened, and she said in an interview with the American magazine “People”: “For me it is crazy that they are twins and have different birthdays.”

The birth of the twins was unusual even for the hospital staff. The attending physician spoke about one of the most memorable deliveries of her career.