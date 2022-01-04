These twins were born in different years

I gave birth 15 minutes straight. But the twins Alfredo Antonio and Aileen Yolanda have different years.
While the brother saw the light of day at 11:45 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, his sister waited until midnight. It happened in Salinas, California, USA. The hospital posted the photo of the adorable siblings on Facebook.
Even her mother, Fatima Madrigal, could not believe what happened, and she said in an interview with the American magazine “People”: “For me it is crazy that they are twins and have different birthdays.”
very rare
The birth of the twins was unusual even for the hospital staff. The attending physician spoke about one of the most memorable deliveries of her career.
According to the CDC, about 120,000 twins are born in the United States each year – that’s just three percent of all births in the country. Twins born on different days are much rarer. It is estimated that the chance of this happening is about one in two million. (bra)
