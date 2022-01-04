World

These twins were born in different years

January 4, 2022
Esmond Barker

    Alfredo Antonio (right) was born just before midnight on New Year’s Eve, and his twin sister Eileen Yolanda waited until midnight. Now both have different types.

    “For me it’s crazy that they are twins and have different birthdays,” mother Fatima Madrigal said in an interview.

    The siblings were born at this hospital in Salinas, California.

    In the United States, twins make up only three percent of all births. Twins with different birthdays are much rarer. (icon image)

I gave birth 15 minutes straight. But the twins Alfredo Antonio and Aileen Yolanda have different years.

While the brother saw the light of day at 11:45 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, his sister waited until midnight. It happened in Salinas, California, USA. The hospital posted the photo of the adorable siblings on Facebook.

