Immigration outsourcing problem? – Italy wants to establish reception centers in Albania – News

what is he talking about? The Italian government wants to establish reception centers for some migrants in Albania. The Albanian Constitutional Court approved this plan. The Court considers that the territorial integrity of the Republic of Albania is not affected by the Agreement. Italian and Albanian law will be applied in the centres. Austrian migration researcher Judith Kollenberger from the University of Vienna believes that the Albanian Constitutional Court not banning the camps is an important step in establishing them.

Is the matter resolved now? no. In Albania, Parliament still has to decide on this matter. In Italy, the decision of the Senate, the smaller chamber of Parliament, is still pending. About two months ago, right-wing Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama signed a declaration of intent stipulating the establishment of reception centers.

One of the camps is scheduled to be built in Albania near the port of Schengen.

What about refugee women? In principle, under the Convention, only male asylum seekers should be brought to Albania.

Where should the centers be? These centers are scheduled to be established in the port of Shengjin on the Adriatic Sea and at a former military base in Jadir. About 3,000 people can be accommodated there at the same time. These centers will be managed by Italy, and will be operational early this year. Albania will participate in monitoring the facilities.

Why are outsourcing centers controversial? “Organizations concerned with the rights of protection seekers are expressing human rights concerns about this plan,” says the migration researcher. She sees three main risks for those looking for protection:

First, immigration detention to prevent people from entering or attempting to enter the European Union during the asylum process.

Secondly, there is the issue of legal advice. Asylum procedures will be carried out on Albanian territory but under Italian law. “It will be difficult because legal aid must be provided in Italy because Italy is responsible.”

Third, migrants should be brought to Albania directly from the ships that rescued them. Although it was agreed in the agreement not to bring particularly vulnerable groups, especially minors and people with chronic diseases or physical disabilities, into Albania. “In practice, if refugee boats are intercepted on the high seas and taken directly to Albania, it will be difficult to determine whether individuals are particularly deserving of protection.”

What could external centers mean for migrants? “Refugees will take greater risks to go directly to Italy, which is an EU territory. This is also part of the agreement: anyone who reaches mainland Italy will not be taken to Albania. Smugglers have also prepared for this. Escape routes will turn into more dangerous ones and prices will rise.”