The expansion card provides an additional M.2 slot for particularly fast SSDs

October 29, 2021
Gilbert Cox

from Valentine Sattler
MSI has announced an expansion card that can be used to modify an M.2 slot with a PCI Gen 5 interface. Currently, the card will only be compatible with Intel’s Alder Lake systems, as it requires a Gen 5 interface.

With the newly introduced Intel Alder Lake CPUs, support is available not only for DDR5 bands for the first time, but also for PCI Express 5.0. The transmission standard aims to double the data rates per route compared to PCI-Express 4.0 again thus enabling a faster connection Graphics cards And Solid State Drives Maybe.

MSI introduces expansion cards for future SSDs

Compatible products aren’t available yet, but there have been some relevant announcements. so it should Next year the first SSDs It appears with PCIe 5.0, which is expected to offer a much higher data rate than previous products. In most cases, suitable M.2 slots will be needed to power it. On the other hand, if there are none or there are not very few, you can refer to the expansion card recently published by MSI in a video [1:27:47] has been shown: MSI Gen5 PCI-Express Card.

The expansion card offered by MSI is scheduled to appear at a currently unknown time and connect to a single M.2 slot via a full Gen 5 interface. However, the 128 GB / s mentioned in the marketing chip hardly corresponds to reality: what is meant is probably 128 GB / s, which corresponds to 16 GB / s. However, this should also not be possible due to protocol overload. So far, only PCI-E 5.0 SSDs with a maximum capacity of 14 GB/s have been announced.

Suitable for this: Kioxia SSD 14Gbps and PCI-Express 5.0 . Announced

In addition to the M.2 slot, MSI promises a built-in fan and LED lighting for the Gen5 PCI Express card, both of which can be deactivated with a key. MSI also notes that using the expansion card in Alder Lake inevitably means that the graphics card no longer has 16 5.0 lanes. over there Existing graphics cards But only PCI-Express 4.0 support anyway, that shouldn’t be a problem at the moment.

MSI Gen5 PCI-E Card: Pictures

