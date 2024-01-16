January 16, 2024

The biggest change is coming to the App Store very soon – mobiFlip.de

Gilbert Cox January 16, 2024 1 min read

Apple has only a few weeks left, because the Digital Markets Act will come into force from March 7, 2024 after which the European Union will stipulate that there are alternatives to the App Store. According to Mark Gurman, Apple is currently preparing for this step.

While we learned a few days ago that there is opposition from Apple, it seems unlikely to succeed, so the source reported that Apple will “split the App Store in half.” A separate Europe.

In this case, Apple will only bow to the EU, but will not offer change to all users. Specifically, the point is that we will see other stores and there will be a way to get apps outside of the App Store.

I'm curious to see how Apple will implement this, whether it will have an impact and whether this move won't happen worldwide at some point, because things are also developing in this direction in the USA and an opening may be imminent.

