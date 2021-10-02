Battlefield 2042 confirms disappointing news for gamers on Xbox

EA and DICE have confirmed some disappointing news for those using the Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X as they look to the future. Battlefield 2042 beta. The much-anticipated beta releases on October 6 for EA Play members and those who have pre-ordered the game. Everyone will have to wait until October 8th. However, when the beta launches later this month, Xbox fans will be restricted to the restrictions that PlayStation fans are not subject to.

More specifically, if PS4 and PS5 users too. boom – leap Battlefield 2042 A PlayStation Plus subscription is not required for the trial version. On Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X, users jump to Battlefield 2042 Xbox Live Gold subscription required for trial. To play the game at launch, you must now also have an Xbox Live Gold subscription, and on PS4 and PS5 you must have a PlayStation Plus subscription to Xbox Live Gold. However, for those hoping not to get their Xbox Live Gold subscription until next month when it’s released, that’s disappointing news, and for some on Xbox, it’s pricey news.

It’s not clear why this requirement is in beta on Xbox rather than PlayStation platforms, but it could be because free games being played have been locked behind a subscription in the past. Anyway, some Xbox fans aren’t happy with the restrictions.

Battlefield 2042 A worldwide release is planned for November 19, 2021 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. For the latest rumors and leaks – click Here.