Cowboy Bebop: Stylish Character Posters Show off the Netflix Staff

This is what fans of “Cowboy Bebop” have been waiting for! (Source: © Geoffrey Short/Netflix)

‘Cowboy Bebop’ premieres exclusively on Netflix on November 19, 2021. Currently you can also see them Anime series on the live broadcast giant.

a Brilliantly arranged teaser for the series It makes you curious about the live-action adaptation of a cult anime beforehand.

A series of character stickers show you the actors in their roles – and the mascot too, of course!

after this The cool trailer zu Netflix-Live-Action-Adaption”Cowboy BebopOnly recently, the US broadcasting service made available a series of character posters. Pictures were posted on the series’ official channel on Twitter and show the actors in their roles.

come with her John Cho as Spike Spiegel, Mustafa Shakir as Jet Black, Daniela Pineda as Faye Valentine, Elena Satin as Julia, Alex Hussle as Vicious are very close to their role models in the animeWithout looking at exaggeration. Netflix seems to have succeeded in anime template Carefully to be transported in live-action costume, as the show’s model from the adaptation André Nemec in an interview with Online Entertainment Weekly magazine a promise.

The cast of five—six of course, shouldn’t be missing—isn’t complete yet. You can also watch Geoff Stults (“Little fires everywhereals Jets Ex-Partner Chalmers, Tamara Tunie (“Black Earth Rising”) as well as Ana und Rachel House (“Motorcycle rental‘) in the role of Mao. Fans are especially happy to see Mason Alexander Park (“)hypnotic‘) as a strange character like Gren. Ann Truong and Hoa Xuande appear as Shin and Lin, fierce henchmen of the guild.

From 19 November 2021 Do you see the adventures of Spike and Co.? on Netflix. If you want to spend time for a long time, you will surely find it in a file Netflix Top 10 Inspiration for your next marathon series or movie night. also with New anime series and exclusive simulcast The broadcasting giant draws your attention to its program.

