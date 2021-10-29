First-class design in the latest MacBook Pro

Apple’s latest MacBook Pro now has what’s called a notch. However, videos from customers already show weaknesses in software support.
The basics in brief
- The new notch in the latest MacBook Pro still shows weaknesses.
- Customers tweet about software support issues.
- For example, the mouse arrow disappears behind the recess.
The latest MacBook Pro models from An apple With the ARM M1 chip now has a notch. This feature is already known from smart phones. The notch is a recess in the actual screen of the laptop’s webcam. Videos from early customers show problems and weaknesses in Software Support.
As you can see in the video, the notch still shows some problems. There doesn’t seem to be a fixed limit to the viewing area yet. The status icons on the right have very little space and are simply laid out under vacation. In another video, you can see how the mouse arrow also hides behind the notch.
for clients, More than 2000 francs for Spending such a MacBook is a disappointment and a real failure.
