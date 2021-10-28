Here’s how to quickly charge your new MacBook Pro

When Apple announced its new MacBook Pro lineup earlier this month, it announced support for fast charging. This allows you to charge up to 50% of the battery in about 30 minutes of charging, but there are some limitations you should be aware of. Here are all the details on how to quickly charge your 14-inch or 16-inch MacBook Pro.
Apple explains in a file Support-Dokument:
Both the 14-inch MacBook Pro and 16-inch MacBook Pro with Apple silicone support fast charging. With the right power adapter and attached cable, you can quickly charge your battery up to 50 percent in 30 minutes.
For 16-inch MacBook Pro users, you’re very limited when it comes to fast charging. Apple says you can only charge quickly with a 140W USB-C Power Adapter + USB-C to MagSafe 3 Cable. This means that even though your 16-inch MacBook Pro supports charging through a standard USB-C to USB cable – C Also, you can just take full advantage of fast charging as we are already mentioned.
The 140W USB-C Power Adapter + USB-C to MagSafe 3 Cable is included in the 16-inch MacBook Pro. If you want several different settings, you can buy a standalone 140W USB-C power adapter from Apple for $99 and a USB-C to MagSafe 3 cable for $49.
According to Apple, there are several different options to choose from for the 14-inch MacBook Pro:
- 140W USB-C Power Supply + USB-C to MagSafe 3rd . Cable
- 96W USB-C Power Supply + USB-C to MagSafe III Cable
- 96W USB-C Power Adapter + USB-C Charging Cable
- Pro Display XDR + Thunderbolt 3-Kabel
- External monitor with 94W power delivery + Thunderbolt 3 or USB-C cable
Specifically, this means that MagSafe is not required for fast charging on your 14-inch MacBook Pro. You can use any file USB-C cable As long as it’s online Power bricks at least 96W.
Have you taken advantage of fast charging for your new 14-inch or 16-inch MacBook Pro? Would you choose MagSafe or USB-C charging? Let us know in the comments!
FTC: We use affiliate links to generate income. more.
“Angry Humble Problem Solving. Advocate Bacon. Indie pop culture lover. Zombie aholics.”
“Prone to fits of apathy. Zombie ninja. Entrepreneur. Organizer. Evil travel aficionado. Coffee practitioner. Beer lover.”