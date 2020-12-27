Vizio OLED 4K UHD review (2020): for fans

As others have noted, I found this TV’s peak brightness to be darker than that of more expensive OLEDs as well, at least in factory “calibrated” mode. This problem is easily solved, although not completely alleviated; You can increase the luminance in the advanced picture settings menu, which makes HDR content a little more vibrant.

As with all OLED panels, you can expect some screen to burn (the content leaves an imprint on the TV panel) over the life of the unit if you let one station (or the desktop app bar or game menu) appear for many hours a day. I suggest a standard LED TV like TCL Series 6 If you thought this might be a problem, it really won’t be for most people.

Don’t let the half-hearted enthusiasts on the forums get to you. Trust me: Although not as bright or detailed in dark scenes (or in brighter rooms) as more expensive OLEDs, this TV still looks great.

I watched everything from 4K Blu-ray to 720p Plex streams, and in every case, I found myself amazed at how great the TV with this price tag was. I just had to turn up the brightness and turn off motion smoothing – things I’ve done on any new TV. From there, everything I played looked great. In previous years the gap between televisions was two or three times higher in price and that would be amazing. This year, it feels like a little jump over your garden hose.

One of the areas I’m giving Vizio is the upper hand with its Smartcast interface. It’s easily my favorite among the three major OLED TV companies, thanks to its easy-to-use interface and associated app. I like that it also supports both Apple AirPlay and Google Chromecast, so casting from any phone is easy.

It’s also better than Sony’s OLED when it comes to gaming console. Vizio is one of the few TVs available on the market that has HDMI 2.1 ports, as well as fully supported to use the PlayStation 5 or Xbox X Series 4K resolution with 120fps refresh rate. As of publication, the only other TV that supports this function is the LG CX (and other higher priced LG models).

I wasn’t able to test the new game system in my review period (and I heard there might be some initial compatibility issues), but upgrading your TV (if you have the money) is totally worth accessing these features and getting the most out of the shiny new console .

Vizio’s OLED has some visual compromises, but overall, this new TV has the best price-performance ratio you’ll find outside of TCL’s 6 series. Make sure to wait for the holiday discounts, as they usually approach $ 1,000, if you don’t drop below. If you are in the market to buy a new TV right now, this would be near the top of my list.